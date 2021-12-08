Scottish climate policy framework 'in jeopardy', CCC warns

Scotland must up its climate policies in order to achieve its ambitious target of slashing 75 per cent of emissions by 2030.

Scotland is at acute risk of failing to meet its ambitious emissions reductions targets, a new report from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) has warned.

The CCC's annual progress report on Scottish emissions policy, published yesterday, concluded the country's climate strategy lacks clarity and detail. As such, it urges the Scottish Parliament to quickly take action to set out how the country's ambitious climate goals can be met.

"The credibility of the Scottish climate framework is in jeopardy," a statement following the publication of the report reads.

Scotland has opted for a decarbonisation trajectory that is more ambitious than the rest of the UK, having set targets to deliver net zero emissions by 2045, rather than 2050, and pledged to achieve a 75 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030, against 1990 levels.

The CCC said in a statement that "it has not been possible to determine how promised policies will deliver these laudable ambitions, nor how funding will be allocated to their delivery".

It has taken Scotland 30 years to halve its emissions, according to the report, with the country now needing to halve its emissions again in the next 10 years to meet the 2030 target.

The report commends Scotland for its ambitious targets, which it acknowledges are more ambitious than the rest of the UK, but criticises the country's Climate Change Plan for its lack of specificity. Action is needed to confirm how Scotland can deliver on its low carbon transport and heating ambitions, while there is also an "urgent need" to define low-carbon agriculture policy, the CCC said.

"Strategies alone won't reduce emissions," said Lord Deben, chairman of the CCC. "Major changes are needed across the Scottish economy, requiring lasting, systemic action in most sectors. Clarity and transparency on policy, supported with detail on how these policies will be delivered has been lacking. My Committee cannot assess future progress without this vital assurance."

The report offers more than 70 recommendations for how the Scottish government could strengthen its climate policies, noting that "Scotland has the means and the methods" to meet its goals. Specific areas for improvement include restoring peatland at a higher rate, taking action to reduce meat and dairy consumption, and explicitly setting ambitions to limit aviation demand growth.

The CCC also recommends that Scotland make contingency plans in the event its reliance on carbon removals fails to be delivered at the timescale required to help deliver on its 2030 targets.

The CCC recognises that Scotland's Programme for Government, which outlines the actions the government plans to take over the next year to accelerate its decarbonisation efforts, "sends a strong signal that the Net Zero transition is being integrated into all areas of policy" and commends Ministers for publishing a number of climate policies and strategies ahead of the rest of the UK.

Michael Matheson, the Scottish cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport, welcomed the CCC report and said he "agreed entirely" with the report's main findings.

"I also agree entirely with the Committee's key finding that the focus now, both for us in Scotland and for countries around the world, must be on the delivery of the policies to drive transformational emissions reductions across all areas of the economy," he added.

Matheson confirmed that this week's Budget will lay out how the government is going to start delivering the investment needed to ramp up the pursuit of its climate goals and stressed that Hollyrood would continue to work with the UK government "to ensure that the call to action on delivery extends to the reserved policy areas which are essential to support Scotland's climate goals".