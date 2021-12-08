Climate Change Agreements: Tax incentive scheme has helped saved 6.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions a year

Businesses receiving tax benefits for taking climate action collectively slashed 6.6 million tonnes of CO2e between 2019 and 2020, a new report has revealed.

The biennial progress report on the government's Climate Change Agreements Scheme measures the emissions reductions achieved by businesses participating in the scheme, which offers tax breaks for businesses that agree to taking steps to enhance their energy efficiency and deliver associated emissions reductions.

Participating businesses that deploy approved measures and meet targets set under the scheme receive a reduction on the Climate Change Levy that is applied to businesses' electricity, gas, and solid fuel bills.

The new report finds that businesses taking part in the scheme achieved a collective reduction of 6.6 million tonnes of CO2e between 2019 and 2020 across 8,700 facilities, the equivalent of a 13 per cent reduction from the base line year of 2008.

Between 2013 and 2020, participants in the CCA have slashed 23.8 million tonnes of CO2e, according to the government.

"The CCA scheme is encouraging businesses to find ways to reduce their energy usage and consequently their carbon emissions," said Sir James Bevan, chief executive of the Environment Agency, which administers the scheme on behalf of the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). "Innovation is key, and the Environment Agency is here to support that through progressive regulation.

"We are already seeing the effects of climate change in the UK, so it is vital that businesses face up to the challenge of adapting to a different climate, thinking about energy use as well as the use of natural resources, such as water, which will become more scarce in the future."

The report also found that progress against 99 per cent of targets was reported on time, with nearly half - 47 per cent - of operators of CCAs meeting or exceeding their targets. Operators that failed to meet their targets were able to use banked emissions savings from previous target periods to cover their under-performance or pay a buy-out fee of £14 for every tonne of CO2e missed.

Commenting on the new report, Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan, said: "Industry has a critical role to play in helping the UK meet its net zero target by 2050 and today's report shows the immense progress being made to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions across UK sectors.

"With the recent extension made to the Climate Change Agreements (CCA) scheme to support business to decarbonise while remaining competitive, we expect to see results like these continue - as the UK business community demonstrates how both green and growth go hand in hand."