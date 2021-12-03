Drax boosts biomass ambition with plan to double production of wood pellets

Drax is betting big on the expansion of the biomass energy sector over the coming years, with plans announced yesterday to double its wood pellet manufacturing capacity between now and 2030.

The power company, which runs the UK's largest power station in Yorkshire, is now aiming to produce eight million tonnes of compressed wood pellets at its mills by the end of the decade.

Currently the firm produces four million tonnes of wood pellets annually, of which half is sold to third parties and half burnt at the Drax Power Station, which has been gradually converted from running on coal to biomass in recent years.

Drax has also confirmed plans to significantly expand sales of its wood pellets to other energy generation companies, setting out a target yesterday to sell four million tonnes of wood pellets to third parties by 2030, up from two million tonnes today.

The company bought Canadian wood pellet producer Pinnacle Renewable Energy in February of this year, in a move that significantly ramped up its wood pellet production capacity.

Drax Group CEO Will Gardiner predicted the company's plans to ramp up biomass production would accelerate the expansion of biomass energy around the world. "We aim to double our sustainable biomass production capacity by 2030 - creating opportunities to double our sales to Asia and Europe, where demand for biomass is increasing as countries transition away from coal," he said.

Drax said it would spend £3bn between 2022 and 2030 to meet its new biomass pellet production and sales targets.

The move forms part of Drax's broader ambition to become a 'carbon negative' company by 2030, by removing more CO2 from the atmosphere than it emits through its business by scaling up bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

Biomass energy remains controversial among some environmentalists, however. Critics argue the emissions impact of harvesting wood at scale to meet demand from the energy sector will outpace the ability of newly planted saplings to suck carbon from the atmosphere. They have also warned that models used to measure the impact of the bioenergy industry fail to accurately capture the full impact of the sector and its supply chains on the environment.

Green groups have repeatedly urged governments around the world to strip biomass of subsidies and its 'renewable' status. Earlier this week, MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs select committee pointed out the UK government spends more money subsidising bioenergy annually than it intends to spend over five years on tree planting. In the session, Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith promised to "look very closely" at the provenance of wood pellets burnt by Drax's power station in Yorkshire, after an investigation in the Telegraph linked pellets burnt at the facility to protected forests in Estonia and Latvia.

But Drax has long maintained the biomass it uses complies with strict sustainable sourcing policies and claims that its plan to install BECCS infrastructure at the Drax Power Station will be critical to the UK's journey towards net zero emissions.

Drax announced it planned to deliver eight million tonnes of ‘negative emissions' at the Yorkshire plant by 2030, predicting that it would be able to slash production costs to $100 a tonne.

It also confirmed that it was eyeing BECCS opportunities abroad, unveiling plans to build new build plants outside of the UK capable of delivering four million tonnes of ‘negative CO2 emissions' by 2030.

Gardiner also said the firm's BECCS plans in Yorkshire were progressing after the government last month picked the East Coast Cluster - of which Drax is a member - as one of two priority project for scaling carbon capture technologies to decarbonise industry.

"As a global leader in negative emissions, we're going to scale up our ambitions internationally," Gardiner said. "Drax is now targeting 12 million tonnes of carbon removals each year by 2030 by using BECCS. This includes the negative emissions we can deliver at Drax Power Station in the UK and through potential new-build BECCS projects in North America and Europe, supporting a new sector of the economy, which will create jobs, clean growth and exciting export opportunities."