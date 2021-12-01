UK Infrastructure Bank commits £250m to solar investment fund in maiden private sector deal

The Llawern solar plant, one of the NextPower UK ESG funds 'seed assets' | Credit: NextEnergy Capital
The Llawern solar plant, one of the NextPower UK ESG funds 'seed assets' | Credit: NextEnergy Capital

The new fund is aiming to facilitate the development of 1GW of power from around 30 solar farms across the UK

The UK Infrastructure Bank is to funnel up to £250m into a new investment fund dedicated to accelerating subsidy-free solar energy, as part of its first private sector deal announced today.

The investor behind the project, NextEnergy Capital, said it wanted to raise £500m in total for the fund, which it is touting as the largest investment vehicle dedicated to scaling subsidy-free solar in the UK.

The 10-year NextPower UK ESG fund is aiming to facilitate the development of 1GW of power from around 30 solar farms across the UK, or roughly the energy required to provide 280,000 households with clean electricity, it said.

The UK Infrastructure Bank, launched by the Treasury in June to support projects that tackle climate change and boost regional and local economic growth, said it would support for the fund on a match-funding basis with private investors.

UK Infrastructure Bank CEO John Flint said the agreement marked a major step forward for the government-owned infrastructure bank.

"As this is the first deal for the UK Infrastructure Bank to leverage private sector investment, it is an important milestone for us," he said. "I am delighted that the Bank is able to play a role in the development of subsidy-free solar energy for the UK."

The bank has also confirmed it is to provide financing to the initial seed assets of the fund - operational solar plants in Llanwern in South Wales and Strensham, Worcestershire - with a combined capacity of 115MW.

NextEnergy Capital CEO and founding partner Michael Bonte-Friedheim, predicted the private solar infrastructure fund would galvanise the expansion of the UK's solar sector.

"The launch of NextPower UK ESG marks an important milestone in bringing together capital from both the private and public sector to fund the next the phase of evolution in the UK solar PV sector," he said. "Unsubsidised new-build solar projects represent an attractive investment opportunity, both in financial investment returns and in the pursuit of societal objectives such as addressing climate change and improving biodiversity in the UK."

In related renewables news today, meanwhile, the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership has launched a fresh funding round for projects that can bolster the UK's offshore wind supply chain.

Businesses have been encouraged by the industry body to apply for grants of up to £1m from a total pot of £3.5m. To be eligible, grants must cover no more than 50 per cent of the total project budget, OWGP said.

Research: Oil and gas recruiters struggling to fill job roles as workers eye renewables

Amazon snaps up 5.6GW of wind and solar in latest power purchase blitz

