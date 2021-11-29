Landowners collectively responsible for around a third of England's territory have today pledged to use restore habitats on their lands and ensure natural resources such as peat bogs, woodlands and rivers are responsibly managed to help comat the interlinked biodiversity and climate crises.

The group, convened by the National Trust, has signed a raft of commitments to help slash tackle carbon emissions and restore habitats in support of the UK's net zero ambitions, in a move that follows a one-day summit last month in Cambridgeshire.

Farmers, charities, investors and private landowners are among those to sign the pledge, including the RSPB, the National Association for Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (NAAONBs), the Church Commissioners for England, the Duchy of Cornwall, National Parks England, Soil Association, The Wildlife Trusts and Woodland Trust.

In addition to committing to supporting nature-based solutions - projects which harness nature to help sequester emissions and combat the climate crisis - the organisations have also sent a letter to Environment Secretary George Eustice outlining their individual actions for tackling climate change.

"Healing climate harm is something we are all united in and only by pulling together, sharing our expertise and experience will we have any chance at tackling all its effects," said Hilary McGrady, director general of the National Trust, who said a transformation in the use of land was needed in the UK to reach net zero.

"Those who have signed up to these principles have the power to lead that transformation," she said. "Only by working together will be able to lock up enough carbon in the English countryside to meet the government's ambition for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and prepare our cherished landscapes and nature for the worsening impacts of climate change."

Among core commitments agreed by the organisations are to ensure their land delivers benefits such as flood management or carbon capture,. while also helping communities to adapt to the growing impacts of climate change. The pact also includes commitments to working with local communities and creating job opportunities and access to nature.

For its own part, NAAONBs has also pledged to create and restore at least 100,000 hectares of wildlife-rich habitat outside protected areas and plant or regenerate 36,000 hectares of woodland in support of the pact.

Philip Hygate, chair of NAAONBs said: "We are proud to be signatories to this pact and part of a wider movement dedicated to taking action to tackle the twin threats of climate change and nature depletion. AONB teams have restored peatland double the size of Birmingham in the past ten years and are now instrumental in delivering the Great North Bog across five counties."

Other individual commitments include the Duchy of Cornwall estate pledging to enhance biodiversity across its estates by 30 per cent in the next decade, in line with the government's ambition to protect 30 per cent of the country's land over the same time scale.

Commenting on the pact, Beccy Speight, the RSPB's chief executive said: "Nature can play an important role not only in limiting the impact of climate change on our lives but also in capturing and storing carbon and helping to reduce our emissions. Restoring our environment and the wildlife that lives there delivers a double whammy of tackling the climate and nature crises together."