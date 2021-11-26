Newly-launched Hydrogen UK trade body urges government to ramp up hydrogen infrastructure delivery

The newly formed Hydrogen UK trade body has this week called on the government to accelerate its support for the hydrogen industry as it moves forward with implementing the Hydrogen Strategy that was published by Ministers earlier this year.

Formerly known as the Hydrogen Taskforce, Hydrogen UK this week officially launched as a trade association with a remit of representing and supporting the development and deployment of the fledgling UK hydrogen industry.

At its launch event, Hydrogen UK released a report titled Moving from Strategy to Delivery which urged the government to now look beyond August's Hydrogen Strategy and begin the practical work of scaling up hydrogen infrastructure. The report also identified a number of the barriers to development currently faced by the growing number of firms working to deliver low carbon hydrogen production and applications.

According to Hydrogen UK, the government and industry now need to work together to move forward with large-scale production projects, including developing the required infrastructure to meet anticipated demand of 475TWh of hydrogen by 2050 - a level of demand that roughly equates to that of the entire UK power sector today.

"We must build on the strong foundations that have been laid and work together to rapidly scale hydrogen solutions over the next decade," said Clare Jackson, Hydrogen UK CEO. "The UK government and hydrogen industry must respond to ensure that we capitalise on the economic opportunity and the progress in the sector moves to delivery with all parts of the UK value chain included."

A key recommendation in the report is that Hydrogen Business Models are made available to producers by mid-2022. The government's first consultation on developing a business model that would help allow commercial scale hydrogen projects to proceed closed in October, with decisions not expected until 2022 and contracts allocated in 2023.

A number of pilot projects are underway to deliver green hydrogen made using renewables and electrolysis and blue hydrogen to produce hydrogen from fossil gas in conjunction with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. But both approaches are considerably more expensive than producing hydrogen from fossil fuel gas, which currently dominates the market but results in carbon emissions during the production process. As such, the industry has called on the government to introduce some form of support that could allow commercial scale projects to proceed, potentially modelled on the clean power contract approach that has turbocharged the development of the UK renewables market while helping to drive down clean energy costs.

The report also recommends policies are put in place that would stimulate demand for hydrogen production. Hydrogen UK said it was committed to working with the government to explore the options for driving demand and developing regulatory frameworks for emerging hydrogen-based technologies.

The association also urged the government to join it in committing to support the development of distribution and storage infrastructure, projecting 5TWh of hydrogen storage will be needed over the next decade, and work with the industry to skills programmes for the sector.

Dr Angela Needle, vice president of Hydrogen UK, said: "Hydrogen has the potential to deliver significant economic, environmental and energy system benefits to our country. However, this will only be realised if industry and government work together.

"Hydrogen UK could not come at a better time to unify the work that we have already achieved as the Hydrogen Taskforce and move it on, at speed, to support both the government and industry in the next vital steps."

The Hydrogen Taskforce was previously launched in March 2020 to work closely with the government in developing the UK Hydrogen Strategy, the Hydrogen Business Models, and the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund.

In related news, trade body RenewableUK today announced it has submitted responses to the government's consultations on low carbon hydrogen, highlighting the fact that green hydrogen generated from renewables has a key role to play in reaching net zero as quickly as possible.

The trade association also confirmed it is setting up a new working group of industry leaders to help to ramp up the roll-out of green hydrogen as a clean fuel for sectors which have proved difficult to decarbonise so far, such as shipping and heavy industry.

In its response to the government, RenewableUK renewed its call for Ministers to set a target of 5GW of electrolyser capacity to produce green hydrogen by 2030 and proposed that the UK should establish a certification scheme which clearly distinguishes between green hydrogen generated from clean sources and blue hydrogen produced using fossil fuels with carbon capture. "This would ensure that the significant premium of green hydrogen being emissions-free is not lost, as well as helping project owners and their customers show their commitment to clean energy - a key consideration for many, especially post-COP26," the group said.

RenewableUK also urged the government to ensure the proposed Business Model support mechanism does not squeeze out green hydrogen projects. "RenewableUK is calling on BEIS to introduce separate schemes of funding in its business models and its Net Zero Hydrogen Fund," the group said. "The initial allocation of contracts should be awarded through one-to-one negotiations with projects owners, particularly those building smaller hydrogen projects (typically 20MW) as they may have limited resources and experience compared to developers of larger blue projects (up to 500MW) which already have multiple routes to funding available. Maintaining separate pots of funding for emerging technologies has worked well for other parts of the energy sector, and it would be appropriate here too."

It also argued contracts should last for 20 years, rather than the 15 years proposed by government, to cover the full lifetime of electrolysers and maximise certainty for investors.

"We're calling for a clear road map from Ministers which ensures we seize the opportunities offered by green hydrogen to help get us to net zero faster," said RenewableUK's director of future electricity systems Barnaby Wharton. "To achieve this, we need a low carbon hydrogen certification scheme in place to provide clarity for developers and choice for consumers. This will help to kickstart a major new industry in the UK, putting us in pole position to ramp up to 5GW of green hydrogen production by 2030... Separate pots of funding are vital to ensure that green hydrogen is given every opportunity to flourish, so that it can decarbonise hard-to reach sectors as well as creating jobs and economic growth across the country. We need to focus on the over-riding imperative of decarbonising our entire energy system."

He also warned the government should avoid linking the proposed contracts to wholesale gas prices. "We all know how volatile international gas prices can be, so basing the reference price of hydrogen on the cost of natural gas is inappropriate as a business model; that must change," he said.

The latest developments form part of an increasingly intense lobbying battle between over both the best production methods for delivering hydrogen at scale and the most suitable applications for low carbon hydrogen.

Some environmental groups and green businesses fear that blue hydrogen could be used as a justification for continued investment in gas exploration and infrastructure locking in a new generation of fossil fuel assets, despite the fact CCS technologies are still yet to be delivered at scale in the UK. However, advocates of blue hydrogen insist it could help deliver hydrogen at scale and competitive cost while enabling a 'just transition' for fossil fuel industry workers.