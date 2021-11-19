The COP26 Climate Summit has been awarded an ISO20121 certificate for sustainability, after organisers successfully proved it minimised all potential negative impacts on the environment, communities, and local economy.

The UK government announced the news yesterday afternoon, noting the summit had clinched the award after it had appointed Arup and Crowberry as technical sustainability advisors and the British Standards Institution as an auditor to assess its performance.

The COP26 Climate Summit, which was hosted in multiple venues in Glasgow by the UK government, ended late on Saturday night after a two-week run with the finalisation of the Glasgow Climate Pact.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said the UK Presidency had worked hard to embed sustainability throughout the delivery of the summit.

"Sustainability was at the core of COP26 and I am proud that the UK has added yet another impressive standard of environmental compliance to the event with the ISO2021 certification," he said.

Sharma added that the UK also planned to get the summit certified as carbon neutral, meaning that all emissions generated by the two-week conference would be balanced by investments in projects that remove the equivalent emissions from the atmosphere.

"To build on our work with ISO20121, COP26 will also be a carbon neutral event and become the first COP to have achieved PAS2060 validation on carbon neutrality," he said. "This will make good on our priority to reduce and avoid emissions at the highest level."

Ahead of COP26, the UK set out seven 'sustainability governing principles' that it said it would adopt and integrate throughout its planning for the event. These included managing potential impacts on the environment and local community; identifying opportunities to deliver environmental and social value; encouraging more sustainable behaviour among delegates; promoting the use of responsible sources and use of resources throughout the supply chain and leaving a positive legacy.

The hosts faced complaints during the first week of the Summit over long queues and limited access for civil society groups to observe the formal talks. But speaking during a webinar on the business impact of COP26 yesterday, former EU climate diplomat Pete Betts said the general consensus was the Summit had been a logistical success, which helped ensure the talks were held in a surprisingly collegiate atmosphere. Nick Mabey of think tank E3G also noted that the talks had been aided by the fact "it didn't rain", which aided the general mood surrounding the round the clock negotiations that ran through the second week of the summit.