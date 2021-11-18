Apple to launch self-repair service for iPhone and Mac users

Repair support for the latest iPhones and Mac computers are initially being offered through the service | Credit: iStock

Apple is planning to offer spare parts and tools for its iPhones and Mac computers to enable customers to carry out their own repairs from as soon as next year, as the tech giant seeks to expand its circular economy efforts in response to mounting criticism.

Dubbed Self Service Repair, the service is being made available first for iPhones 12 and 13 in the US from early next year, followed then by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, with plans to expand the initiative to additional countries throughout 2022, Apple announced yesterday.

The initial phase of the programme is targeted at parts of Apple products which are most frequently in need of repair - such as iPhone displays, batteries and cameras - while the ability to carry out additional repairs to other components will then be made available throughout the year, the company explained.

Customers keen to carry out their own repairs can access Apple's online Self Service Repair store, where they will be able to purchase genuine Apple replacement parts and repair tools and access repair manuals for advice, according to the firm.

Apple said the online store would offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, and that customers who then return their used part for recycling would receive credit towards future purchases.

However, the firm stressed that the service is intended for individual technicians with "knowledge and experience" of repairing electronic devices, and that the "vast majority" of customers should still seek out a professional repair provider with certified technicians to carry out works safely.

"Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. "In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we're providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs."

It forms part of growing efforts from Apple to expand reparability of its products, with the firm having faced years of criticism over its eWaste impact, with campaigners accusing it of fuelling 'obsolescence' by frequently bringing new updated products to market while failing to adequately support repair and reuse of older items.

However, the company has long argued that it is taking steps to improve repair and recyclability of its products. The latest repair service comes in addition to more than 5,000 Apple Authorised Service Providers and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers which have secured authorisation in recent years from the tech giant to supply genuine parts, tools, and manuals for certain products.

But last year MPs on Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) in the UK accused major retailers and tech giants, including Apple and Amazon, of "dodging their environmental responsibilities for the products they sell" in a scathing report detailing the environmental damage caused by the growing mountain of electronic waste worldwide.

The UK generates the second highest quantity of e-waste in the world on a per capita basis, with more than 155,000 tonnes of waste electricals ending up in household bins every year, in addition to 32,000 tonnes illegally exported waste, according to research by non-profit Material Focus. In addition to the e-waste leaching toxic chemicals into the environment, the problem is also further fuelling the climate crisis due to the carbon emissions generated in producing the materials in the first place.

But while expanding its repair services today, Apple insisted its products were durably built "to endure the rigours of everyday use".

"By designing products for durability, longevity, and increased repairability, customers enjoy a long-lasting product that holds its value for years," the company said.