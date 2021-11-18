'Shooting themselves in the foot': ZSL warns palm oil firms to step up climate risk management

Many of the world's biggest palm oil producers are vastly unprepared for the major risks climate change poses to their business, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has warned.

The international conservation charity today published its annual assessment of 100 of the world's most significant palm oil companies, finding that only seven have conducted and published climate risk assessments.

That is despite warnings that the industry is exposed to significant climate risk due to its vast land use, high export volume, and reliance on emissions-intensive fertilisers and diesel fuels. Unsustainable palm oil production is also a leading contributor to deforestation and habitat loss as vast areas of nature are cleared for plantations.

As a result, agricultural research firm Orbitas earlier this year described the palm oil industry as "highly exposed to global and local climate transitions".

ZSL's assessment today found that while 70 per cent of companies are committed to zero deforestation and 68 per cent have pledged to avoid planting on peatland, only 16 per cent could report on how they are enforcing their zero-deforestation commitments with their suppliers. Moreover, less than a third - 27 per cent - reported their total area planted on peatland.

The industry also lacks emissions reductions targets, with 78 per cent of companies failing to set time-bound targets and only 15 per cent reporting their emissions from land-use change, according to ZSL.

"Palm oil producers are significant contributors to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions themselves, and they risk shooting themselves in the foot - as well as accelerating biodiversity loss and contributing to climate-related issues faced by consumers across the world - if they don't start taking climate change seriously," said Eleanor Spencer, ZSL's sustainable business specialist for Asia.

Palm oil is used in vast swathes of everyday products around the world, including food and toiletry items, and demand has continued to surge in recent years, which has in turn further fueled deforestation and habitat destruction. Orbitas also expects demand for palm oil to exceed supply in the near future, putting pressure on the industry to intensify production and likely increase its impact on the environment, unless the industry adopts low-carbon techniques.

"The urgency of the climate crisis has never been clearer or more widely acknowledged, and it is unacceptable that the palm oil industry - a significant contributor to that crisis - and those financing it still have such little access to quality disclosures to help quantify and address climate risks in this sector," said Spencer. "Upstream palm oil companies that continue not to disclose this important information, or engage with NGOs and other stakeholders to improve, are putting at risk not only the many species, people and ecosystems threatened by the climate crisis, but even their own business, and those of their buyers and financiers."

ZSL is calling on the sector, buyers and financiers to implement strategies to better manage the effects of climate change on the industry and has pledged to work with partners and palm oil producers to improve sustainability.

It argues pushing the sector to improve its climate risk efforts and sustainability practices offers the best route forward, arguing that ending the production of palm oil altogether could create demand for less efficient alternatives that could lead to further nature loss.

The assessment follows the publication of a European Commission draft law on deforestation yesterday. The law aims to curb EU-driven deforestation by asking companies and traders of products such as palm oil, soy, beef, timber and coffee to mitigate risks of forest degradation in their supply chains.

However, human rights and conservation organisation Global Witness has responded to the draft law asking the European Commission to address "critical loopholes" that they say could undermine the efficacy of the law. Itargues that the draft fails to meet human rights standards and neither incorporates the protection of Indigenous Peoples' rights, nor includes mechanisms for communities harmed by non-compliance to claim redress.

Global Witness also argues EU tools are insufficient to address the role financial institutions play in deforestation, claiming that EU banks and investors have made over €400m from deforestation-linked revenues.

The organisation called on the European Commission to back up pledges made during COP26 with strong law. Giulia Bondi, EU campaigner on forests at "We cannot tackle the climate crisis without stopping deforestation. If the current gaps and loopholes in the European Commission's proposal are not addressed, it would be a huge missed opportunity for the EU to show global environmental leadership, deliver on the objectives of the European Green Deal and encourage other jurisdictions to follow suit. It's time for the EU to back up its rhetoric with stronger action and put people before profit."