We can't let markets decide the future of removing carbon from the atmosphere

Artist impression of what Carbon Engineering's large-scale DAC plants could look like| Credit: Storegga
If governments are serious about justice and environmental integrity, then they urgently need to step up the regulation of carbon removal, explain political ecology experts Wim Carton, Inge-Merete Hougaard and Kirstine Lund Christiansen

Net zero emission pledges by countries and companies are everywhere at the moment. Most of these pledges rely on massive amounts of carbon removal, yet details on how this will transpire remain largely...

