The global energy storage market is on the cusp of a stellar decade that will see it play a central role in the clean energy transition, according to the latest forecast from BloombergNEF (BNEF).

The influential research firm this week published a major new report detailing how it expects energy storage installations around the world to reach a cumulative 358 gigawatts/1,028 gigawatt-hours by the end of 2030 - a level more than 20 times larger than the 17 gigawatts/34 gigawatt-hours online at the end of 2020. T

The company's 2021 Global Energy Storage Outlook report estimates 345 gigawatts/999 gigawatt-hours of new energy storage capacity will be added globally between 2021 and 2030, which is more than Japan's entire power generation capacity in 2020.

The surge in installations is expected to involve more than $262bn of investment, as energy companies around the world rush to deploy storage capacity alongside wind and solar plants.

The US and China are tipped to dominate the global market, accounting for over half of global storage installations by 2030. "The clean power ambitions of state governments and utilities propel storage deployment in the US," BNEF said. "In China, the ambitious installation target of 30 gigawatts of cumulative build by 2025 and stricter renewable integration rules boost expected storage installations."

However, the energy storage boom is expected to be global in reach, with India, Australia, Germany, the UK, and Japan all likely to experience rapid growth.

The report also noted that Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) currently lags behind its counterparts due an absence of targeted storage policies and incentives, but it added that a more supportive policy environment could emerge as European governments work to deliver on their ambitious decarbonisation goals. "Growth in the region could accelerate as renewables penetration surges, more fossil-fuel generators exit and the battery supply chain becomes more localized," the report said.

"The global storage market is growing at an unprecedented pace," said Yiyi Zhou, clean power specialist at BNEF and lead author of the report. "Falling battery costs and surging renewables penetration make energy storage a compelling flexible resource in many power systems. Energy storage projects are growing in scale, increasing in dispatch duration, and are increasingly paired with renewables."

The market is expected to be dominated by battery storage projects that enable energy shifting - for example, storing wind and solar power for release at times of peak demand - with BNEF predicting 55 per cent of energy storage build by 2030 will be used for this purpose.

However, the market for batteries used in domestic and commercial settings is also expected to grow at a "steady rate", with energy storage located at homes and businesses to make up about a quarter of global storage installations by 2030.

"This is the energy storage decade," said Yayoi Sekine, head of decentralized energy at BNEF. "We've been anticipating significant scale-up for many years and the industry is now more than ready to deliver."

Surging demand for energy storage capacity is also expected to drive continued innovation and cost reduction across the sector.

The report highlights how the industry is exploring the use of multiple lithium-ion battery chemistries, which look set to displace as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistries. In 2021, lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) are set to be used more than NMC chemistries for stationary storage for the first time. Meanwhile, sodium-ion batteries could "play a meaningful role by 2030".

At the same time, work is advancing on other energy storage technologies that could provide longer duration storage, such as compressed air and thermal energy storage systems.

However, BNEF said it expects batteries to dominate the market at least until the 2030s, in large part due to their "price competitiveness, established supply chain, and significant track record".