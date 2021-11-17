'Fossil fuel free flying': RAF completes first flight with synthetic fuel

Formula One engineer and co-founder of Zero Petroleum Paddy Lowe shows Group Captain Peter “Willy” Hackett the synthetic fuel the aircraft is run on | Credit:Zero Petroleum

A Royal Air Force plane has completed the first flight to be fully powered by 100 per cent synthetic fuel, British synthetic fuel company Zero Petroleum today announced.

An Ikarus C42 aircraft piloted by Group Captain Peter "Willy" Hackett completed a 20-minute flight on the morning of 2 November using Zero Petroleum's ZERO SynAvGas 100 per cent synthetic aviation gasoline, as part of a joint mission to defossilise the RAF's fuel intake ahead of its 2040 net zero target.

The flight was made the Ikarus C42 the "first aircraft powered by synthetic fuel", according to the Guinness World Records.

"Climate change is a transnational challenge which threatens global resilience and our shared security and prosperity," said Sir Mike Wigston KCB CBE ADC, air chief marshal and chief of air staff. "I am determined to tackle this head on and have set the Royal Air Force the ambitious goal to be Net Zero by 2040. The way we power our aircraft will be a big part of achieving that goal, and this exciting project to make aviation fuel from air and water shows how it might be done."

Zero Petroleum and the RAF launched Project MARTIN in June 2021, developing ZERO SynAvGas over five months with negative carbon technology company IGTL Technology.

Synthetic fuel is seen as a fossil-free replacement to regular aviation fuel that can be used in existing engines and produced with existing infrastructure without the need for modification. The fuel is made using CO2 captured from the air and renewable hydrogen extracted from water in a completely fossil free process.

Paddy Lowe, Formula One engineer and co-founder of Zero Petroleum, said the synthetic fuel made no difference in power or general performance compared to standard aviation fuels. "This unique project with the Royal Air Force demonstrates the validity of our synthetic fuel and the potential it has to eliminate fossil CO2 emissions from a number of difficult but critical sectors, including transport which currently accounts for 23 per cent of the global total,"he said. "We are particularly proud of the fact that this high-grade aviation gasoline ZERO SynAvGas was developed in just five months and ran successfully in the aircraft as a whole-blend without any modification whatsoever to the aircraft or the engine. The engine manufacturer Rotax's measurements and the test pilot's observations showed no difference in power or general performance compared to standard fossil fuel."

Zero Petroleum was co-founded by Lowe and Professor Nilay Shah, head of chemical engineering at Imperial College London, who has received an OBE for services to the decarbonisation of the UK economy. The company has received investment from Formula One World Champion Damon Hill and a grant from the UK's innovation agency Innovate UK.

Commenting on the milestone, a spokesperson from Guinness Book of Records said:"Guinness World Records would like to offer our congratulations to the RAF and Zero Petroleum Limited on this great achievement.

"We thank them for inviting us to attend and observe this significant event and we look forward to seeing how this will change modern Aeronautics."

The flight represents a step forward for the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) sector, which is expanding fast as companies look to develop low carbon aviation fuels made from waste, biomass, or captured carbon. The announcement comes just days after a coalition of corporates at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow announced plans to ramp up demand for SAFs over the coming decade, in a bid to help drive down the cost of the emerging technology.

However, environmental campaigners have warned that SAFs are currently significantly more expensive than conventional fuels and questions remain over the pace at which the nascent sector can scale up. As such, green groups have continued to warn that in order to curb emissions from aviation measures are also likely to be required to curb demand for flights.