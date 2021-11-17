'Time to deliver': SSE unveils £12.5bn net zero investment programme

SSE has announced a major boost to its net zero capital investment programme, this morning unveiling plans to spend £12.5bn on low carbon infrastructure over the next five years as it published its interim financial results.

Branding itself "UK and Ireland's national clean energy champion", the energy company said the investment programme marked an annual increase of £1bn on its previous plans, confirming the additional funds would go towards offshore wind and electricity networks development, flexibility solutions, and renewables export capabilities.

SSE said the funds would enable it to allocate 2.5 times more capital to renewables growth than previously planned, touting plans to double its installed capacity of clean energy to 8GW and build a pipeline in excess of 15GW by 2026.

The company also announced it plans to sell 25 per cent minority stakes in SSEN Transmission and SSEN Distribution, arguing the move would allow it to unlock future growth in the fast growing electricity networks market while maintaining an "attractive balance" of capital allocation.

SSE CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies said it was now "time to deliver" following the completion of the COP26 Climate Summit, where SSE was a commercial partner.

"Our 'net zero acceleration programme' represents the next phase of SSE's growth and involves a substantial ramping up of investment - equivalent to nearly £7m each day in low-carbon infrastructure - backed up by clear delivery and funding plans," he said. "Today's announcement will maximise our long-term potential and capture growth opportunities during a critical time for the energy sector, creating jobs, delivering on government ambitions, and creating value for society and shareholders."

SSE announced the new investment programme as it also unveiled plans to deliver steeper emissions cuts across its operations and activities over the coming decade. Updated greenhouse gas emission targets, which have been certified by the Science Based Targets Initiative as being in line with a 1.5C warming pathway, cut in half the firm's previously planned absolute emissions budget for 2030 across its operations and power.

The company has also unveiled a string of new 2031 targets, setting out its intention to drive a five-fold increase in renewables output and increase renewable and other low carbon generation capacity to more than 16GW, including new flexible technologies such as carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and energy storage.

SSE plc chair Sir John Manzoni said the plans would enable SSE to continue to be a "reliable and resilient" operator of critical infrastructure and play a key role in helping the government meet its clean energy goals.

"The board believes these plans represent the optimal pathway for SSE, positioning it as the UK's clean energy champion with the scale to enable the delivery of over 25 per cent of the UK's 40GW offshore wind target and over 20 per cent of upcoming UK electricity networks investment, deploy flexibility solutions to keep the lights on, whilst exporting its renewables capabilities overseas," Manzoni said. "SSE is creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

SSE said it planned to pay shareholders at least £3.50 per share in the five years from 2023/24. And it said that it would rebase its dividend to 60 pence after fulfilling its existing commitments to 2023, before targeting at least five per cent dividend increases in 24/25 and 25/26.

Financial results published this morning for the six months to 30 September reveal the firms adjusted operating profit is up 15 per cent to £376.8m

In other renewables industry news, a £13m pound investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank has been awarded to the Iona wind partnership in support of its plans to deliver an 800MW onshore wind pipeline in Scotland by 2026.

Once fully operational, the project will be capable of generating clean, renewable energy and support the decarbonisation of Scotland's energy sector, estimated to save 600,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, the company said.

"The Iona wind partnership has the potential to deliver renewable energy for up to 850,000 homes and significantly reduce emissions and supports the Bank's net zero mission," said Eilidh Mactaggart, CEO of the Scottish National Investment Bank. "The development of onshore wind in the UK has stalled since the removal of subsidies in 2015. The Bank's investment has allowed Asper IM to reach the required scale to make the fund a reality. We are pleased to be working with Asper Investment Management who are committed to investing in businesses that develop, build and operate sustainable infrastructure and assets and have a track record in developing onshore wind projects."