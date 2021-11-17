'Green Friday': IKEA to offer 20 per cent extra on buy back and resell furniture offer

Members of IKEA's loyalty scheme could receive an extra 20 per cent off new items bought between the 19th and 29th of November as part of the furniture giant's 'Green Friday' offer.

The furniture retailer yesterday announced that instead of providing 'Black Friday' discounts, the company will offer IKEA Family members an incentive to take advantage of the company's buy back and resell scheme.

The initiative, which was launched earlier this year, offers to buy back unwanted IKEA furniture from customers for resale, giving customers the estimated worth of the old furniture on a refund card that can be spent on new items in store.

From Friday, Family members will receive an additional 20 per cent on their refund cards if they sell an item back to IKEA. Customers must list their items using Ikea's buy back estimator tool before 29 November to receive the offer, but there is no expiry date for using the refund as IKEA is encouraging customers to buy only when they need.

"During the busiest shopping period of the year, of course we want to offer our customers a discount which they can use and benefit from, however it's important that we consume thoughtfully all year round," said Anna Liakh, commercial activities leader at IKEA UK and Ireland. "We are happy to be boosting buy back gift card vouchers by 20 per cent so that customers can invest this discount into something they really need, either now or at a later date."

Items bought back by IKEA are resold as second-hand in circular hubs in-store, or can be reserved via the online circular hub for collection. IKEA promises anything not resold will be recycled. The scheme is part of IKEA's plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.