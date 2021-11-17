'Green Friday': IKEA to offer 20 per cent extra on buy back and resell furniture offer

clock • 1 min read
IKEA Family members will receive 20% extra value on buy back and resell items for a limited time during November | Credit:IKEA
Image:

IKEA Family members will receive 20% extra value on buy back and resell items for a limited time during November | Credit:IKEA

Furniture giant will encourage customers to make use of its buy back and resell scheme this 'Black Friday'

Members of IKEA's loyalty scheme could receive an extra 20 per cent off new items bought between the 19th and 29th of November as part of the furniture giant's 'Green Friday' offer.

The furniture retailer yesterday announced that instead of providing 'Black Friday' discounts, the company will offer IKEA Family members an incentive to take advantage of the company's buy back and resell scheme.

The initiative, which was launched earlier this year, offers to buy back unwanted IKEA furniture from customers for resale, giving customers the estimated worth of the old furniture on a refund card that can be spent on new items in store.

From Friday, Family members will receive an additional 20 per cent on their refund cards if they sell an item back to IKEA. Customers must list their items using Ikea's buy back estimator tool before 29 November to receive the offer, but there is no expiry date for using the refund as IKEA is encouraging customers to buy only when they need.

"During the busiest shopping period of the year, of course we want to offer our customers a discount which they can use and benefit from, however it's important that we consume thoughtfully all year round," said Anna Liakh, commercial activities leader at IKEA UK and Ireland. "We are happy to be boosting buy back gift card vouchers by 20 per cent so that customers can invest this discount into something they really need, either now or at a later date."

Items bought back by IKEA are resold as second-hand in circular hubs in-store, or can be reserved via the online circular hub for collection. IKEA promises anything not resold will be recycled. The scheme is part of IKEA's plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

ASOS launch circular fashion guide for designers and brands

'Drink sustainably': Tennents launches new packaging recycling push

Most read
01

Accenture and Envision Group team up for net zero services push

12 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Corporate CO2 can be measured exhaustively, accurately, and frequently: Let AI do the job

12 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

COP26: Countries reach historic agreement to tackle fossil fuels and accelerate climate action

13 November 2021 • 7 min read
04

In defence of COP26

15 November 2021 • 13 min read
05

Rio Tinto powers up battery plans with InoBat investment

16 November 2021 • 2 min read

More on Marketing

ASOS Circular Design Guidebook offers designers and brands details on material choices, recycling techniques and zero-waste cutting methods
Management

ASOS launch circular fashion guide for designers and brands

As part of its on-going partnership with Centre for Sustainable Fashion, the e-commerce site has published an online resource

Bea Tridimas
clock 17 November 2021 • 2 min read
'Please Enjoy Sustainably' will be printed in an eye-catching position on Tennents cans to encourage recycling | Credit:Tennents
Recycling

'Drink sustainably': Tennents launches new packaging recycling push

Drinks brand to print a new message on its cans from 2022 in a bid to help boost recycling rates

Bea Tridimas
clock 16 November 2021 • 2 min read
Facility will recycle soft plastics, like crisp packets and chocolate wrappers | Credit: Morrisons
Recycling

Morrisons buys stake in Fife recycling plant in bid to hit plastic goals

Investment will allow supermarket chain to meet its aim of recycling as much plastic as it puts out to market by 2025, according to update

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 November 2021 • 2 min read