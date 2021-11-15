Eliot Whittington of the Corporate Leaders Group argues COP26 was not the failure some have accused it of being - but now the onus is on businesses to prove their critics wrong
I don't know if COP26 was a success, but I would argue that it wasn't a failure. Of course, there are deep failures at the heart of the COP process and its politics. The level of debate prompted by...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial