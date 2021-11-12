Accenture announced at COP26 today a new strategic partnership with green-tech company Envision Group thta is designed to help clients transition to net zero emissions.

The consultancy giant said the partners will combine their digital technologies, service capabilities, and industry experience to help businesses accelerate progress towards achieving their net zero targets.

"By embedding sustainability by design, organizations can take action now to make and meet their net-zero targets," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture. "Together with Envision, we can create innovative solutions that help companies across industries move faster toward a sustainable future."

Envision is a leader in designing and operating smart wind turbines, and operates an artificial intelligence internet of things operating system, which it hails as a 'new grid'.

Lei Zhang, CEO of Envision, said: "This partnership brings two complementary businesses together on the same mission. Our net-zero solutions, combined with Accenture's sustainability services and deep industry expertise, will ensure no company is left behind on the journey to net- zero."

The news follows nearly two weeks of discussions between world leaders at COP26, where Accenture has been hosting events and sessions for businesses on sustainability. During the first week of COP26, Accenture launched an initiative "Transitioning Industrial Clusters Towards Net Zero" in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

The initiative aims to see over 100 industrial clusters - geographic concentrations of energy supply and demand companies - make emissions reductions pledges by 2024.