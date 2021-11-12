COP26: Latest draft text promises to push countries to strengthen climate action plans

The latest draft negotiating texts were published this morning, setting up a dramatic final scheduled day at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

With the second draft versions of the crucial cover text for Summit emerging a full 24 hours after they were initially expected, the Summit is now all but certain to run past its 6pm official close as weary negotiators prepare for many more hours of intense negotiations.

The latest versions of the text includes a new section on Loss and Damage and retains key elements designed to encourage countries to strengthen their national climate action plans - or nationally determined contributions (NDCs) in the UN jargon - next year in a bid to ensure the world can move towards a decarbonisation trajectory compatible with 1.5C of warming.

And it includes a call for industrialised nations to double adaptation finance by 2025 and work with the private sector to further mobilise investment in climate resilience.

It also retains references to tackling emissions from fossil fuels, albeit with caveats. The text now calls on countries to accelerate the transition to low carbon energy systems, including "rapidly scaling up clean power generation and accelerating the phase-out of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels".

The wording on "unabated coal power" and "inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels" mirrors that used in G20 and G7 agreements in the past, and effectively challenges the coal industry to deliver carbon capture technologies or see coal power phased out while calling on governments to end subsidies that artificially reduce the cost of fossil fuels, unless they have a clear social goal.

Some insiders at the talks had expected a number of governments with high carbon interests to demand that any reference to fossil fuels be removed from the text, but yesterday the EU signalled its support for the focus on fossil fuels and BusinessGreen understands a number of key players are continuing to fight for the final text to retain mentions of coal and fossil fuels that would represent a significant breakthrough for the talks.

Insiders that want to see an ambitious agreement were also pleased to see proposals to strengthen NDCs retained. The main change is that whereas the first draft "urged" countries to strengthen their NDCs, the new language "requests Parties to revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022, taking into account different national circumstances".

There is some debate as to whether or not "urges" or "requests" is the stronger term, with some legal experts divided on the matter. It has been suggested that in the UNFCCC style guide "requests" is deemed stronger than "urges". However, while both ramp up pressure on countries to come forward next year with updated climate plans, they are both instructions, rather than legally-binding demands that would force countries to act, while the reference to updating plans "as necessary" and while accounting for different national circumstances could give some government's wriggle room to resist calls to strengthen their plans next year.

The text also retains further elements designed to increase pressure on countries to strengthen their plans before 2025, so as to 'keep 1.5 alive', including plans for a UN Secretary General meeting with world leaders next year, requests for a UN report on NDC progress annually and a report on long term decarbonisation strategies, and plans for an annual high-level ministerial round table on pre-2030 ambition.

In addition, after the first text was criticised by NGOs for its omission of methane, a mention of the potent greenhouse gas has made it into the latest draft. The new text "invites" countries to "consider further actions" to reduce non-CO2 greenhouse gases this decade, with a specific mention of methane.

However, any optimism that the draft text represents a significant step forward for the talks is tempered by the fact key sections remain unresolved. Talks on climate finance that have been running round the clock in recent days are continuing to make only slow progress, while interventions from Ministers are said to be required to address a number of political issues that continue to block an agreement on Article 6 on carbon markets and proposed new transparency measures.

Former Australian government climate change negotiator Richie Merzian, now director of the Australia Institute's climate and energy program, voiced concern about progress on Article 6, the section of the Paris Agreement that seeks to decide on rules for carbon markets.

"You would have hoped Article 6 would have been further along by now," he said. "It's unfortunate that's not in a better place right now - that doesn't bode well."

Meanwhile, Greenpeace International boss Jennifer Morgan urged negotiators to isolate governments pushing for less robust rules around carbon markets.

"We're witnessing a deliberate and cynical effort by a few nation states to turn Article 6 into a charter for cheating, greenwash and loopholes," she said. "Today is an absolutely critical day in the fight to defend the 1.5C goal from vested interests who'll do anything to dodge their responsibility for the climate crisis. Anything less puts the essence of Paris in peril."

An official stocktake of progress is expected later this morning, while Ministerial meetings to try and finalise texts on the key outstanding issues are expected to run through the day. The hope is that a final version of the text can then be released later today, but whether or not that can then bring the Summit to a close depends on how the various groupings of countries respond to the proposed agreement.

The draft text has elicited mixed reaction among green NGOs.

WWF's global deputy lead Vanessa Perez-Cirera welcomed a new reference to nature's key role in achieving the Paris Agreement temperature goal. "The science is clear, there is no viable route to limiting global warming to 1.5C without nature," she said. "It is vital that parties ensure this language remains in the final text. We also welcome the recommendation to governments to incorporate nature in their national climate action plans."

However, Perez-Cirera noted the draft had "gone backwards" in a number of key areas, pointing to the weakened wording around coal power and subsidies and the fact that the ratcheting of climate pledges set out in the text was "still not aligned" with a 1.5C temperature outcome.

"In the face of the climate emergency, we had considered the previous text the absolute floor and expected it to be stronger and more concrete in the crucial areas," she said. "The accelerated phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels is considerably weaker than the previous text, but nevertheless it's an important signal. We must see the phase-out of all coal and all subsidies for fossil fuels, with deadlines for delivering on that, if we are to ensure that we keep 1.5C within reach.



Meanwhile, Greenpeace's Morgan urged the UK Presidency to fight "tooth and nail" to keep the most ambitious elements in the final deal, noting that the latest text showed the "beginnings of a recongnition" that calls from developing countries for more finance to tackle climate change. "Now we need developed countries to scale up their offer of support and finance."

She also slammed the decision to weaken provisions around phasing out coal and fossil fuel subsidies. "It could be better, it should be better, and we have one day left to make it a lot, lot better," she said. "Right now the fingerprints of fossil fuel interests are still on the text and this is not the breakthrough deal that people hoped for in Glasgow."

But Jen Allan, a lecturer from Cardiff University on global environmental politics, noted on Twitter that the text was "overall, a lot more balanced between the views of developed and developing countries, beyond inclusion of issues. More focus on pre-2020 action, and lack thereof."

Meanwhile, insiders at the talks remain adamant that the text contains considerable ambition and represent real progress, especially through the reference to fossil fuels, the agreed increase in adaptation funding, the new sections on Loss and Damage, and the crucial proposals for requesting countries update their NDCs well ahead of the current schedule which would not see them updated until 2025.

Outside the fraught negotiating room, there has been continued momentum behind the UK-led statement last week committing countries to ending public financing for fossil fuel energy overseas in 2022, with both France and Sri Lanka having announced their backing for the pledge this morning. The latest commitments brings the total number of countries signed up to 33, more than doubling the number of backers from the 15 announced upon its launch last week.

It is estimated that the commitment will see around $24bn in overseas fossil fuel financing from these governments redirected towards the clean energy transition worldwide.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has potentially provided a boost to the negotiations on finance, after the institution's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva provided a meeting in Paris with more details on how the group is to increase support for climate vulnerable nations through Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) that countries can access at time of emergency.

"SDRs improve a country's reserve position and create liquidity that is so precious for nations that have very tight fiscal space at this moment in time," she explained. "Of the new $650bn allocation, $275bn went to emerging markets and developing economies and, of this, $21bn went to the poorest countries, with Africa receiving about $31bn... in light of the pandemic crisis and the climate crisis, the IMF has proposed a second instrument that would be longer-term with low interest rates and that would provide funding not only to low-income countries but also to vulnerable middle-income countries as well as, importantly, fragile island economies. Our aspiration for this Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) is to start with about $30bn, building it up to $50bn and beyond."

Georgieva added that the RST proposals have already won the support of the IMF's membership, and the aim is to have its design in place by its Spring Meetings 2022 ahead of implementation later next year. "Via this new RST instrument, the IMF can do significantly more to support policies for the once-in-a-lifetime transformation to the new climate economy - one that is low-carbon and, most importantly, climate resilient," she said. "We would also be willing to provide technical advice to multilateral development banks which might want to explore other viable options for rechanneling."