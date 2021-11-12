After a long night for COP26 negotiators, new drafts of the crucial COP26 cover texts were published just past 7am this morning.

Along with the rest of our colleagues in Glasgow, we'll be spending the morning poring over the text and debating the intricacies of UN legalese, ahead of the crunch meetings later today that will aim to thrash out the unresolved issues and push the Summit to a close. For the latest updates, follow all the action on our live blog.