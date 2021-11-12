The Environment Act: What have we been waiting for?

There are a number of areas of the government's flagship post-Brexit environmental legislation passed this week which remain unclear, explains Ramboll's Martin Broderick
After an extremely protracted path through Parliament, primarily as a result of Covid-19, this week finally saw the Environment Act receive royal assent. The Act was first read in January 2020, and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial