The Environment Act: What have we been waiting for?

clock • 5 min read

There are a number of areas of the government's flagship post-Brexit environmental legislation passed this week which remain unclear, explains Ramboll's Martin Broderick

After an extremely protracted path through Parliament, primarily as a result of Covid-19, this week finally saw the Environment Act receive royal assent. The Act was first read in January 2020, and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

COP26: Taking on the takes

05 November 2021 • 13 min read
02

'Momentous day': Environment Bill finally becomes law, but green groups warn of 'gaping holes' in UK legislation

09 November 2021 • 6 min read
03

Green lessons: Government unveils plans to 'put climate change at heart of education'

05 November 2021 • 4 min read
04

COP26: Government confirms all new HGVs to be zero emission by 2040

10 November 2021 • 7 min read
05

HSBC aims to boost small business decarbonisation with £500m green fund

05 November 2021 • 2 min read

More on Legislation

The Environment Act passed in the House of Lords earlier
Legislation

'Momentous day': Environment Bill finally becomes law, but green groups warn of 'gaping holes' in UK legislation

Legislation finally secures Lords' approval but Greener UK warns 'gaping holes' in environmental protections remain

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 November 2021 • 6 min read
Energy efficiency rules are set to change, with reports that landlords could face up to £15,000 for non-compliance
Energy

Reports: EPC regulation reforms could see fines for landlords skyrocket

The Government are considering raising the fine landlords face for not complying with energy efficiency regulation

Bea Tridimas
clock 09 November 2021 • 3 min read
The Green Hydrogen Standard promises to certify the production of hydrogen from close to zero emission sources
Energy

Green Hydrogen Standard: New group aims to 'rigorous' labelling system for green hydrogen

Green Hydrogen Organisation launches new push to deliver global green hydrogen standard

Bea Tridimas
clock 04 November 2021 • 3 min read