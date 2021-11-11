The COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow looks increasingly likely to go into "extra time" after the release of the crucial draft cover text for the agreement was delayed by a full 24 hours amidst tense negotiations over climate finance and whether fossil fuels should be explicitly referenced in the final document.

COP26 President Alok Sharma had said that he planned to publish a "near final" draft of the cover text on Thursday morning, following the release of the first draft of the document yesterday.

But BusinessGreen understands a fresh version of the text is now expected overnight, with a view to then finalising the agreement on Friday ahead of a scheduled close at 6pm, although Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled yesterday that the talks may have to go into "extra time" in pursuit of an ambitious deal.

The apparent setback came as the talks received a slight boost with the publication of new analysis this morning from Climate Action Tracker (CAT), which - having taken a deeper look at the COP26 sectoral announcements over the past week on methane, coal, forests and transport - projects these promises have closed the gap to a 1.5C warming pathway by nine per cent. world may now be closer to a 2.3 gigatonnes global warming pathway.

It comes just two days after CAT, the independent initiative led by several climate scientists and experts, warned the likely temperature curve from recent national climate pledges would only take the world down towards a 2.4C temperature pathway - an improvement since the start of the year, but still far away from the higher 2C goal of the Paris Agreement, let alone 1.5C.

But if additional global promises made at COP26 related to curbing methane emissions, boosting zero emissions transport, ending deforestation, and phasing out coal are met, CAT estimates these promises would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 2.3 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalant per year.

Inside the Summit, BusinessGreen understands the delay to the latest draft cover decision texts has been necessitated by on-going disagreements on a number of fronts, including the proposed text calling for a phasing out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies and an escalating row over how to mobilise increased levels of climate finance for developing economies.

There has reportedly been progress on a number of other issues, with draft documents released overnight on loss and damage, carbon markets, transparency, adaptation, and other areas. All these texts are yet to be finalised, but insiders indicated that encouraging progress was being made and the hope is that they can be integrated into the cover text to create a more "balanced" document that points to action on adaptation, loss and damage, and transparency, as well as mitigation.

There is also growing optimism that an agreement can be reached that allows countries to strengthen their national climate action plans, or NDCS in the UN jargon, ahead of 2025 - a proposal that is seen as critical to the UK hosts being able to credibly claim the summit has "kept 1.5C alive".

The precise wording on the proposals could yet be changed, but insiders noted that yesterday's US-Chain declaration appeared to offer tacit support for those who want to see countries update their NDCs more frequently so as to accelerate emissions reduction efforts.

However, the talks on both short and long term climate finance are said to facing serious difficulties. Speaking to the main plenary this morning, Sharma said he was "concerned at the number of issues outstanding on finance items the day before we are due to conclude".

He added that "in the finance rooms we are struggling to make progress even with some routine technical issues".

The final text is unlikely to include a new dollar target for climate finance flows beyond 2025, but the hope is that it can provide the framework for a future finance package and loss and damage regime, while ensuring that investment in adaptation measures in particular increases in the near term.

However, countries are said to be a long way from an agreement. Earlier this week India reportedly called for up to $1tr of finance to help it deliver on its new net zero targets, while the African group of nations set out a proposal for $700bn of climate finance from 2025, a seven-fold increase on the current $100bn a year target.

The proposals are likely to be resisted by Treasuries from industrialised nations. However, some insiders at the talks hope a compromise can be reached by emphasising how flows of climate finance from multilateral development banks and the private sector are being primed to increase drastically over the coming decade in support of the global net zero transition.

Meanwhile, observers remain optimistic an ambitious agreement can yet be delivered. Chatham House's Bernice Lee said there was a strong sense among country delegations that no one wants to be blamed for the Glasgow Declaration not going forward.

She also suggested yesterday's US-China Declaration could help unlock progress today in the technical negotiations. She said the statement from the two superpowers was notable for describing the climate crisis in more serious language than has been seen before and indicating that both countries want to see progress on accelerating decarbonisation efforts this decade, including through revising NDCs.

"Ultimately this is the floor, not the ceiling, of what we would like to see," she said of the new agreement, adding that to get an ambitious agreement out of COP26 both countries would need to turn the spirit of constructive cooperation "into something real".