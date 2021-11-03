CEOs of the UK's largest media companies today called on the industry to commit to using their content to help audiences understand the climate crisis and the global response, after 12 major broadcasters signed up to The Climate Content Pledge.

Broadcasters including the BBC, Britbox, Channel 5, Discovery UK and Eire, ITV, S4C, and Sky have signed the new pledge, which was convened by the broadcast industry's sustainability body Albert and commits firms to creating content that will inspire audiences to make greener choices and build their understanding of the impacts of climate change.

The pledge states that the industry has "a crucial responsibility" to help audiences engage with the challenges climate change presents and outlines a series of principles to help broadcasters work together and develop appropriate content. The pledge also confirms that signatories will publish company-specific commitments that will be reviewed on a yearly basis.

"We are so proud to announce the launch of this pledge today. It represents a pivotal moment in our industry's sustainability journey and is an acknowledgement of the screen industry's huge opportunity and responsibility to enable all audiences to engage with solutions to tackling climate change through all kinds of content," said Carys Taylor, director of albert.

Time Davie, director-general of the BBC, added: "This pledge is a firm commitment from our industry to go further and faster to engage and inform audiences on the climate challenges we all face."

This morning, CEOs of the BBC, Channel 4, ITV, Sky and STV attended a panel at BBC Scotland headquarters to discuss the role the industry has in helping audiences navigate climate change and its solutions, and explore what the Climate Content Pledge means professionally. The CEOs urged industry executives to reflect the realities of climate change in their content and said that the industry has a responsibility to raise awareness around climate change.

Commenting on the announcement, Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon, said: "This is a pivotal time for broadcasters and for our audiences as we join together to tackle the climate crisis that affects us and future generations. Signing this pledge is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for broadcasters and programme makers to work together and use the power of content on every platform. By engaging our viewers and giving them the information they need, we can help them to make informed choices about living more sustainably.

Simon Pitts, CEO of STV, said the industry had a key role to play in encouraging viewers to curb their carbon emissions. "It's now critical that audiences across the UK see on-screen how they can make small changes towards a more sustainable future," he said. "We broadcasters have powerful platforms with dedicated audiences who engage regularly with our content, so we are in prime position to put this pledge into action at both a national and regional level - and we take this responsibility very seriously."

The initiative comes as leading broadcasters have delivered a raft of special shows on climate change to coincide with COP26, including an unprecedented storyline that will unite the UK's most popular soap operas and bring together characters from Casualty, Coronation Street, Doctors, Eastenders, Emmerdale, Holby City, and Hollyoaks.