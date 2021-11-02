Just a quarter of the world's large-cap stocks are on track to meet climate goals laid down in the Paris Agreement back in 2015, according to estimates by Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM).

Since COP21's Paris Agreement stated the objective to keep global warming capped at below 2C above pre-industrial levels, ideally beneath 1.5C, there have been numerous pledges from countries to meet net zero targets. Almost all countries worldwide have signed on to the agreement.

Despite this, the research by Lombard Odier estimates that only 25 per cent of companies in the MSCI World index are currently aligned to keeping warming below 2C.

"An even smaller percentage of six per cent is already moving credibly towards 1.5C, as of the end of October 2021," said Thomas Höhne-Sparborth, head of sustainability research at LOIM.

According to Höhne-Sparborth, companies in the index are presently - in the aggregate - aligned to global warming of 2.9°C - "far from the Paris Agreement goal of 2C".

To estimate the temperature alignment of a company to the Paris Agreement, LOIM compared recent and projected trends in emissions to the specific rates of decarbonisation required by every industry to mitigate the impact of climate change and keep global warming below a certain level.

LOIM highlighted that not all company or industry targets can be taken at face value, therefore the analysis requires "careful" evaluation.

"As targets may be missed, or strategies may prove unworkable, the credibility of commitments may vary, leading to more conservative assessments of companies' alignment," said Höhne-Sparborth.

"Aside from differences in the credibility of targets, we also note significant differences in the scope of company commitments," he added.

"Among the companies having defined quantitative carbon-reduction targets, only 46% had targets covering their full upstream and downstream supply chains, many of them vaguely defined."

Also, among the science-based climate targets, many commitments on scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions only include a commitment to measure and reduce these kinds of indirect emissions, without setting a specific target, the research pointed out.

The research found that certain sectors within the index - which includes over 1,500 companies - are moving notably faster towards alignment with the Paris Agreement.

The energy sector, including oil and gas companies, remains a clear laggard. LOIM estimates that the sector is on track to seeing global warming levels of approximately 3.7C.

A seperate study by the Rainforest Action Network recently claimed in 2020 that in the five years since the Paris Agreement, the world's biggest banks - including BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan - have given $3.8trn in finance to the fossil fuel industry.

"Companies are still failing to transition quickly enough to less carbon-intensive forms of energy, including renewables," said Höhne-Sparborth.

"Despite ambitious commitments declared by some major names in this sector, commitments often rely on improbable amounts of carbon offsets, lack interim targets, or cover only a portion of a company's markets. Some companies are closer than others, but none are fully aligned."

The automotive sector, on the other hand, has an average alignment close to 2.1C, according to LOIM's estimates.

"A number of clear leaders have already emerged in the industry and even if the commitments across the sector as a whole are not yet in alignment, we expect this to change in the near term as companies continue to ramp-up investment in electric mobility," said Höhne-Sparborth.

"In other industries, a deep rethink is still required. In sectors such as food, household products and personal products, companies have begun to set commitments to reduce their direct and power-related emissions.

"These emissions are often comparatively slight, so that some of these sectors have traditionally been considered "low carbon". However, high exposure to supply chain emissions often make these sectors anything but."

He highlighted that for a food company to be aligned, it must not only reduce its own emissions but rethink whether a transition in its product mix is required to reduce agricultural emissions.

"Taking supply chain emissions into account, we find these sectors to still be aligned to 3.0-3.3C. of warming."

