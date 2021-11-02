Triodos Bank has today committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2035 at the latest, marking a significant uptick in the green bank's decarbonisation ambitions.

The bank confirmed it is working on a roadmap to reach its 2035 goal and will submit its plan to the Science Based Targets initiative, the independent network for assessing whether businesses climate targets are in line with limiting global warming to 1.5C.

Triodos's pathway to net zero will see large emissions reduction targets set for all the Bank's loans and funds' investments, while any remaining emissions will be balanced by investments in nature projects and carbon sequestering, the Bank said.

"The climate emergency is increasingly affecting people's lives and impacting nature: wildfires, heat waves, heavy flooding, the loss of biodiversity. Concrete proof of the need to urgently reduce greenhouse gas emissions, well before 2050," said Jeroen Rijpkema, CEO of Triodos bank. "We are in the decisive decade. That is why Triodos Bank has set the high ambition to be net zero by 2035."

The Bank has pledged to work with its clients, customers, and other stakeholders to realise its 2035 target and has announced plans to also support mortgage customers to make their homes more energy efficient and to take steps to significantly reduce emissions associated with its business lending activity.

Triodos also said it is aiming for its emissions reduction efforts to have a positive impact on nature and pledged that a "substantial" amount of its portfolio is to include natural capital, nature-focused finance, regenerative organic agriculture, and carbon sequestering.

The Bank already has a track record of investing in renewables, and nature and forestry development projects, and is among the first banks to have produced an environmental report. Over the coming months, Triodos will continue to work on its roadmap for achieving net zero, following an analysis of its loan portfolio by sector that will help it understand how best to decarbonise. The Bank said it will review its goal in 2025.

Bevis Watts, chief executive of Triodos Bank UK, urged other banks to adopt similarly ambitious net zero targets. "In setting out a target by 2035 we are challenging the financial sector," he said. "As a bank that has led the way on carbon disclosure and already has a low carbon emitting portfolio - we already know our starting point and can see the realities of how difficult achieving net zero will be. We need to see much faster action by the financial sector with disclosure of current emissions, targets and transition plans verified by the Science Based Targets Initiative and regulation mandating this. The financial sector has to lead the economic transition to net zero and ensure everyone is included in a just transition."