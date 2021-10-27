Net Zero Tracker: Companies 'leading' governments on drive to strengthen climate targets

One in three companies now has a net zero target in place | Credit: iStock

A third of large, listed companies in G20 countries now have net zero targets in place, marking a significant uptick from one in five last year, according to a benchmark of net zero goals published this morning by the Energy and Climate Intelligence unit (ECIU)).

The think tank's Net Zero Tracker - a global benchmark of the quality and quantity of net zero targets - reveals that the number of countries and companies that have pledged net zero has surged over the past year.

The analysis calculates that more than 80 per cent of global GDP and 77 per cent of global greenhouse gases are now covered by a national net zero target, up from 68 and 61 per cent last year.

But it warns the percentage of global GDP and emisisons covered by strong commitments and clear plans to reach net zero is much smaller, with just 10 per cent of global GDP and five per cent of emissions in this category.

It notes that G20 businesses are "leading national governments" when it comes to quality net zero targets, heralding an "inflection point" in target-setting among the largest firms.

The analysis notes that 33 per cent of the G20's largest businesses have now set a net zero target and calculates that the number of firms with "clearer" targets had doubled from five per cent to 10 per cent in the last 11 months.

ECIU senior associate Richard Black commended the corporates taking action to make their zero targets more rigorous and called on other firms to follow suit.

"Over 150 of the 2,000 largest multinationals are setting the pace in the race to zero, having set net zero targets that meet fundamental standards of quality," he said. "The quality of existing targets is rising, but more than a 20 per cent of major G20 firms must urgently shift their targets from intent to integrity if they want to be taken seriously, and the other two-thirds of them—nearly 1,000 firms—need to quickly wake up to the reality of this transition."

Overall, the ECIU calculates that firms with robust net zero targets account for 19 per cent of the G20's largest businesses.

The analysis stresses that that 11 months has similarly seen governments make their net zero targets, noting that the number of countries with net zero pledges in law had doubled over the last year, rising up from six per cent to cover 20 per cent of global GDP. The report - which was compiled before Australia's announcement yesterday that it would reach net zero by 2050 - notes that 17 countries out of the G20 have pledged to move towards target, with just Mexico and India now lagging.

But Black said national governments needed to ramp up their ambition further, noting that progress was slower here than in the private sector. Of the 17 G20 members with net zero targets, just five have clear plans and commitments for reaching that goal, it notes.

"Our analysis indicates that G20 businesses, and in some cases cities and regional governments too, are leading national governments, that have not yet set quality net zero targets," he said. "If ambition loops can be created across whole economies, it's clear that countries can move at an eye-popping rate towards net zero."

The Net Zero Tracker assessed the net zero targets of 2,000 of the world's largest publicly traded businesses, as well as national governments, regional governments in high-emitting countries, and large city governments. It is a joint effort between the ECIU, the Data-Driven EnviroLab, the NewClimate Institute and Oxford University's Net Zero Climate Initiative.