Hertz places order for 100,000 Teslas

clock • 2 min read
Hertz has purchased 100,000 Model 3 Teslas and plans to roll out charging infrastructure across its North America and European markets | Credit:Hertz
Image:

Hertz has purchased 100,000 Model 3 Teslas and plans to roll out charging infrastructure across its North America and European markets | Credit:Hertz

Rental giant plans to step up investment in electrifying its fleet and building out charging infrastructure

Car rental company Hertz has purchased 100,000 Teslas as part of wider plans to invest in electrifying its rental fleet, the company this week announced.

The global rental giant said it is to roll out the Tesla Model 3s across major locations in the US and parts of Europe by 2022, confirming the first models will be available to rent from early November this year.

Hertz also announced plans to install thousands of chargers throughout its location network, aiming to work in 65 markets by the end of 2022, and over 100 by the end of 2023, to deliver on site EV chargepoints. Hertz's EV customers will also have access to Tesla's supercharging stations when they lease a car.

"Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we've only just begun to see rising global demand and interest," said Mark Fields interim CEO of Hertz. "The new Hertz is going to lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to grow our EV fleet and provide the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers around the world."

The Tesla order is the first major move in the company's plan to electrify its fleet after being taken over by Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management, following its bankruptcy earlier in the year.

The company will also be revamping its rental experience, offering EV customers a digitized guide on how to use EVs and introducing a quicker booking process via their mobile app, it said.

To promote the new EV fleet, the company has also launched an advertising campaign with former Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, who said: "I've been driving an EV for years and knowing Hertz is leading the way with their electric fleet speaks to how the world is changing and the way companies are approaching being environmentally and socially conscious."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Sainsbury's pulls forward net zero target for own operations to 2035

UK100: EV drivers facing a 'black hole' of missing charging infrastructure

Most read
01

Net Zero Strategy: Government unveils historic plan to make UK 'fighting fit' for the global green industrial revolution

19 October 2021 • 11 min read
02

The critical role of biodiversity in creating business value

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

What does success look like for COP26?

22 October 2021 • 8 min read
04

The Net Zero Strategy: All the top announcements at a glance

19 October 2021 • 8 min read
05

Net Zero Strategy: We have a plan

20 October 2021 • 6 min read

More on Transport

The UK needs around 325,000 EV chargers in the next decade to match the increasing demand for electric transport
Transport

UK100: EV drivers facing a 'black hole' of missing charging infrastructure

UK100 group of local authorities warns that as demand for EVs increases, the UK is falling short of the number of chargers needed to meet anticipated growth in demand

Bea Tridimas
clock 26 October 2021 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Automotive

'A landmark day for our city': Expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone comes into force in London

Air pollution charge now in place right across central area of UK capital between but not including North and South circular roads

Bea Tridimas
clock 25 October 2021 • 3 min read
Delta, JetBlue, United give sustainable aviation fuel a lift
Aviation

Delta, JetBlue, United give sustainable aviation fuel a lift

Many of the world's biggest airlines are betting big on the fledgling Sustainable Aviation Fuel market

Phil Rosen, GreenBiz.com
clock 22 October 2021 • 6 min read