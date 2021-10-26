Australia PM Scott Morrison (L) is set to attend COP26 next week where he will meet with UK PM Boris Johnson | Credit: Number 10

Australia has officially set its sights on becoming a net zero country by 2050, with the government today setting out what it described as a "practical, responsible" decarbonisation plan focused largely on scaling low carbon technologies to drive down emissions.

However, the plan states that Australia will "not shut down coal or gas production, or require displacement of productive agricultural land" in order to reach net zero, and as such was quickly given short shrift by climate campaigners for lacking substance.

Even so, after long-dragging its heels on climate action, the announcement from Australia's government has been welcomed as an diplomatic victory ahead of COP26 in Glasgow, where its Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to attend crucial UN climate talks next week.

Morrison, who has been widely regarded as a relative laggard on climate action on the world stage after long refusing to commit Australia to net zero, today said achieving such a target for 2050 was "in our national interest".

But he stressed that Australia would continue "to serve traditional markets, while taking advantage of new opportunities", and that the plan would "deliver results through technology, not taxes", as he flatly ruled out the use of carbon taxes.

"Australia now has a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and we have a clear plan for achieving it," he said. "The Plan has the prosperity and wellbeing of regional Australia at its core. We have an opportunity to act now to harness existing regional strengths, unlock new areas of growth, and diversify economic activity in regions. We will invest in rural and regional Australia to ensure it succeeds and is protected under the Plan.

Morrison added: "Australia will continue to build on our record of reducing emissions and achieve our targets in the Australian way."

Australia's emissions plan places technology at the forefront - such as solar and hydrogen - which it said would achieve net zero by 2050 "without jeopardising out economy, jobs, prosperity or way of life". It also claims the country is on track to slash its emissions by 35 per cent by the end of the current decade.

However, climate campaigners and commentators were quick to criticise the plan for lacking transparency and detail, and for excluding emissions generated in Australia that are related to exporting products and services overseas.

Australia's former PM Kevin Rudd described today's plan as "fraudulent". "Zero political believe on climate," he said. "Therefore zero policy program to act on climate. All smoke and mirrors."

It comes in the wake of a flurry of major national net zero announcements in recent weeks, with major fossil fuel producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia having recently set such goals for 2060, while Turkey also recently announced a goal for 2053.

This week Pakistan also submitted its national climate plan in support of the Paris Agreement - also known as its Nationally-determined Contribution (NDC), in UN jargon - setting a goal to slash its emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.

It means that, with just days to go before UN climate talks kick off in Glasgow next week, net zero targets for around the mid-century mark now cover more than four-fifths of global CO2 emissions, a significant expansion from a year ago, when net zero pledges covered less than half of global emissions.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "great to see" Australia commit to net zero today, adding that he looked forward to seeing Morrison attend the Glasgow Summit for crucial Paris Agreement talks next week.

Great to see Australia commit to reach net zero by 2050. They join a growing club - over 80% of the global economy is now committed to net zero.



I look forward to welcoming @ScottMorrisonMP to Glasgow next week to deliver a successful @COP26. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 26, 2021

Nevertheless, concerns remain about the potential for success at COP26, particularly after richer nations led by the UK yesterday said they would only manage deliver on their collective $100bn per year climate finance target for developing nations by 2023.