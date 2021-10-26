UK100: EV drivers facing a 'black hole' of missing charging infrastructure

The UK needs around 325,000 EV chargers in the next decade to match the increasing demand for electric transport

Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the UK could soon find itself nearly 250,000 chargers short of the level required to meet demand, new research from the UK100 group of local authorities has warned.

Titled Economic Benefits of Local Climate Action, the latest report from the network of local government leaders found that at the current rate of growth there will be 76,849 EV chargers installed by 2032 - 248,151 less than the anticipated 325,000 needed over the next decade to meet increasing demand from EVs.

As the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles approaches, Ofgem has predicted one in four consumers will buy an electric car in the next five years.

But the UK currently has less than 25,000 public charging points, with only 12 rapid chargers in each local council area, representing fewer than seven for every 100,000 people in the UK, according to the report. As such, UK100 is calling on the government to give local authorities greater powers and more funding to accelerate the rate installation for electric vehicle charging points.

"Our research shows that the UK's electric vehicle charging infrastructure is going to creak under demand with a ‘black hole' of a quarter of a million chargers," said Polly Billington, CEO of UK100. "We need a coherent plan to massively accelerate our investment in the infrastructure that will enable us to meet Net Zero. Consumers are willing to do the right thing but only if they have confidence the networks are in place."

The government has set targets to double the number of rapid charging points by 2024 to over 5,000 chargers and ensure access to 2,500 high powered charging points across inter-urban routes in England, but the report found 80 per cent of EV users charge their vehicles at home, and 34 per cent of households that do not have off-street parking need to charge on-street, which the government has not accounted for in its targets.

A recent Climate Change Committee report warned "there is an absence of an overarching strategy to coordinate and support Local Authorities to ensure that the required number of charge points, especially on street and rapid charging points, by region is available in time."

The UK100 report also reveals that there is disparity between different regions, with the majority of EV chargers located in London, which has eight times as many chargers per person than the North East.

As such the group is urging Ministers to put EV charging infrastructure at the heart of the Local Authority Toolkit, a guide for delivering the measures in the government's Transport Decarbonisation Plan at a local level that is expected to be published before the end of the year.

The report follows a previous communique signed by 32 local leaders earlier in the year calling on the government to give them more powers to support local decarbonisation projects, including asking the government to reduce the cost of connecting EV charging networks to the grid.

Commenting on the new report, John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: "As an inner London borough, Tower Hamlets has some of the worst levels of air pollution in the capital. Increasing the number and use of electric vehicles in Tower Hamlets will go a long way to improving our air quality and helping to protect the health of our residents, and I'm delighted that this month we have given the go-ahead for four hundred new EV charging points in Tower Hamlets, as well as launching a consultation so that residents can suggest locations for new EV charging points."

UK100 also noted that investing in green transport infrastructure would have a positive economic impact, with research from active travel charity Sustrans finding that every £1m of investment in sustainable transport infrastructure can create nearly 13 full time equivalent jobs.

The Department for Transport was considering a request for comment on UK100's new report at the time of going to press.