Net zero social housing could spur the wider market towards green homes

clock • 5 min read

The UK faces an acute social housing crisis as well as a major challenge to decarbonise homes, but a net zero social homes programme could offer a solution, argues Shelter's Alastair Harper

Our homes shouldn't still be built like this. Climate change has been known as a fact since at least the 1980s, when a certain Margaret Thatcher was the first leader of a major economy to say at the UN...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals

Choose from our 3 paid membership levels

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Net Zero Strategy: Government unveils historic plan to make UK 'fighting fit' for the global green industrial revolution

19 October 2021 • 11 min read
02

The critical role of biodiversity in creating business value

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

What does success look like for COP26?

22 October 2021 • 8 min read
04

The Net Zero Strategy: All the top announcements at a glance

19 October 2021 • 8 min read
05

Net Zero Strategy: We have a plan

20 October 2021 • 6 min read

More on Buildings

Juliet Davenport stepped down as Good Energy's CEO in May
Energy

What Juliet did next: Good Energy founder launches on-site renewable energy investment trust

Atrato Onsite Energy is aiming to become the first London-listed company with an all female board after it floats next month

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 October 2021 • 2 min read
Artists impression of the Rotterdam site
Facilities

'The Blender': Innocent unveils plans for all-electric juice plant

Coca-Cola Company subsidiary claims factory will be world-leading on sustainability

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 October 2021 • 2 min read
In 2020, 18.7 per cent homes in the UK were rented
Policy

Government promises 'clamp down' on landlords who are lagging on energy efficiency

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) announces landlord engagement campaign as it unveils plan for £10m green home innovation competition

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 October 2021 • 3 min read