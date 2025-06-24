Nigel Farage and Reform are a reaction, not an aberration: The green economy must take note

Framing climate action as risk management, or green growth as economic inevitability, no longer cuts through alone - net zero has to be lived, proven, localised and tangible, writes Apella Advisors' Andrew Brown
For years, we in the green economy have operated with the unspoken confidence of a movement on the right side of history. Net zero targets, once controversial, became orthodoxy. ESG, once marginal, became...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis