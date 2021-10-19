Iberdrola floats £6bn boost for UK offshore wind industry

Leading renewable energy utility Iberdrola is set to invest an additional £6bn in its offshore wind farm development off the coast of Suffolk, the company confirmed at today's Global Investment Summit hosted by Boris Johnson.

Speaking at the Summit, Iberdrola's chairman and CEO Ignacio Galán announced a new £6bn investment in offshore wind projects, in addition to the £10bn already being invested by the company to double renewable generation capacity between 2020 and 2025.

The £6bn investment will go towards Iberdrola subsidiary ScottishPower's East Anglia Hub, a wind farm development off the coast of Suffolk, consisting of three wind farms: East Anglia ONE North, East Anglia TWO and East Anglia THREE.

"The Summit is the turbo boost we need for Net Zero ahead of COP26. It will support the UK government's ambitions to drive investment in green industries to deliver jobs, growth and a cleaner and greener future," said Galán.

"We are fully committed to playing our part and our £6bn planned investment in East Anglia Hub will be a significant step towards ensuring offshore wind produces enough clean electricity to power every UK home by 2030.

"The Hub is testament to how business can support the government's Net Zero ambitions within an overarching and stable framework. This is what international investors need as we get ready for the COP26 climate change summit."

The plans represented the single largest commitment made at the Global Investment Summit, which saw almost £10bn of inward investment announced, primarily in low carbon infrastructure projects.

However, the precise scale of Iberdrola's latest investments rest on the projects securing planning consent and clean power contracts through the government's Contract for Difference auction regime.

Construction of the East Anglia Hub is scheduled to start in 2022, subject to planning considerations for East Anglia ONE and TWO. East Anglia THREE has already secured planning consent and is expected to generate 1,400MW of power. East Anglia ONE and TWO could provide another 1,700MW of power between them. Collectively, the three farms are expected to generate over 3GW in clean electricity, enough to power more than 2.7 million homes and deliver 7.5 per cent of the UK's 40GW 2030 target for offshore wind generation, according to Iberdrola.

Iberdrola also confirmed that the Hub could support up to 7,000 jobs during development, construction, and operations.

The investment is also part of the company's wider plans to invest €150bn in renewables and smarter grids over the next decade.

The news comes as the wind energy sector this week called on governments to "get serious" about the transition to renewable energy at the Bloomberg New Energy Finance summit in London. More than 90 wind energy companies from around the world signed a manifesto setting out a series of policy proposals and calling on governments to commit to an immediate and rapid phase out of coal-based energy generation and to work with the private sector to rapidly scale up renewable energy installations and infrastructure.