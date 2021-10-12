'There will be no business on a dead planet': Calls grow for COP15 breakthrough on biodiversity as crucial talks kick off

Cecilia Keating
clock • 7 min read
Natural History Museum has warned world has surpassed 'safe levels' of biodiversity decline
Image:

Natural History Museum has warned world has surpassed 'safe levels' of biodiversity decline

As first part of landmark COP15 UN biodiversity summit kicks off, string of reports makes case for more drastic action to protect biodiversity

The COP15 Biodiversity Conference is now underway, and with it a flurry of last ditch reports have been released in recent days calling on leaders attending the vital talks to use all their diplomatic...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Like an Amazon pick-up package service': Inside plans to transform an Icelandic port into a CO2 storage hub for European pollution

Clean heating, carbon storage, and direct air capture: How Iceland could carve out a net zero economy for the world to follow

Most read
01

Net Zero Festival: Alex Steffen on why the climate crisis isn't taken seriously enough

08 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Why Ford is bullish on domestic EV manufacturing

08 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

'We can't wait decades to see progress': Mars targets net zero for value chain by 2050

05 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Making building green: Reducing embodied carbon in the built environment

07 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

'Build back beaver': Boris Johnson touts offshore wind and rewilding as key to 'levelling up' agenda

06 October 2021 • 6 min read

More on Biodiversity

Renewables markets are thriving but there could be bumps in the road ahead, according to EY
Energy

EY warns 'inadequate' grid investment risks curbing global renewables boom

UK slips back to fifth place in latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index with the US, China, and India leading the field

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 October 2021 • 4 min read
Electrifying home heating is a no-regrets option for Britain
Policy

Electrifying home heating is a no-regrets option for Britain

If the UK plays it right everyone could benefit from low carbon, highly-efficient heating technology by the 2030s, argues Edward Robinson from the newly-launched Electrify Heat campaign

Edward Robinson, Electrify Heat
clock 12 October 2021 • 4 min read
Dalriada is targeting net zero across its trustee schemes by 2040
Investment

Dalriada aims for net zero pension schemes by 2040 where it is sole-trustee

Firm also sets out plans to push for climate action on pension schemes where it acts as a co-trustee

James Phillips
James Phillips
clock 11 October 2021 • 3 min read