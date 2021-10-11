Scottish Government unleashes £1.8bn zero carbon heating plan

The Scottish Government has set out plans to invest £1.8bn over the next five years towards decarbonising heating, with a target to convert more than one million homes and 50,000 non-domestic buildings in Scotland to zero emissions heating systems by the end of the decade.

Publishing its Heat in Buildings Strategy late last week, the devolved authority said tackling emissions from the built environment is one of Scotland's biggest challenges on the pathway to net zero by 2045, with buildings currently accounting for around a fifth of its emissions.

The Strategy therefore aims to slash building-related emissions by more than two-thirds over the course of the current decade, promising new standards and regulations to unlock further private sector investment in low carbon heating and energy efficiency measures, it said.

The Scottish Government also said it would soon consult on legislation to phase out the need for new or replacement fossil fuel boilers in off-gas properties from 2025, and in on-gas areas from 2030, in order to accelerate the shift towards greener heating technologies such as heat pumps.

A new target to ensure all homes in Scotland meet Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) standard C by 2033 "where feasible and cost effective" is also included in the Strategy, putting Scotland ahead of the UK government, which has set a goal to achieve the same by 2035.

However, in order to fund the transformation to greener homes and buildings, the Scottish Government conceded that the cost "cannot by borne by the public sector alone", and therefore plans to established a new Green Heat Finance Task Force to help identify innovative financing solutions so as to maximise private sector investment. "We estimate that the total investment required to transform our homes and buildings is likely to be in excess of £33bn," it explained.

Scotland's Zero Carbon Buildings Minister, Patrick Harvie, said the ambition set out in the Strategy was "significant, and rightly so on the eve of COP26 coming to Glasgow".

"This Strategy sets out the guiding principles that will ensure our actions to decarbonise heat do not have a detrimental impact on rates of fuel poverty and instead serve to tackle social inequalities," he said. "This is a huge transition, affecting communities, businesses and households all across Scotland and we must work collaboratively - across public and private sectors, across parliament, and across governments, to deliver it."

Further details surrounding precise funding strategies to support Scottish householders and businesses in making the transition to zero carbon heating are expected in the coming months, although it estimates the transition to zero emissions heating could support 16,400 jobs by 2030.

In order to deliver on its targets, the Strategy states that at least 124,000 zero carbon heating systems will need installing across Scottish homes and businesses over the next five years, rising to a peak of 200,000 per year in the late 2020s.

As such, the shift to cleaner heating in Scotland represents a significant challenge, and Hervie said further action was also needed from the UK government to accelerate decarbonised heating, such as through energy pricing, which he said was "essential to delivering these commitments".

Scotland's Heat in Buildings Strategy was broadly welcomed by green campaign groups and industry bodies, although WWF Scotland's climate and energy policy manager Holly O'Donnell stressed that effectiveness of the strategy would be determined by the detailed policies and funding frameworks that are set to underpin the plan.

"If the transition to green homes is to be fair to all, then regulations will need to be accompanied by grant support, particularly for those on lower incomes who need it most," she said. "We look forward to seeing more detail on this soon."

It comes as the UK government faces increasing pressure to publish its own long awaited vision for decarbonising heating across the country, with the Heat and Buildings Strategy promised in the coming weeks ahead of COP26 in November.

The UK's homes and buildings are among the most inefficient in Europe and with energy prices expected to rise over the winter, and Insulate Britain protestors repeatedly blocking major roads there is growing pressure on the government to deliver an ambitious programme to slash emissions from UK homes. Reports over the weekend suggested the government was working on plans to reform levies on energy bills to switch levies on electricity on to gas so as to better incentivise the installation of heat pumps and introduce a major new grant programme to support the shift to greener heating systems.

Simon McWhirter, director of communications, policy and place at the UK Green Buildings Council (UKGBC), said there was still far more to do to ramp up training and expertise in support of the Scottish Government's Heat in Buildings Strategy. But he said the release of the plan "now turns up the heat" on the government in Westminster to come forward with its own strategy in the coming weeks.

"We hope the UK government brings forward a long-term National Retrofit Strategy, backed by sufficient funding and key financial incentives in order to meet the challenge," he said.