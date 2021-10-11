'Encouraging step': Microsoft responds to shareholder resolution with plan to boost access to repair services

'Encouraging step': Microsoft responds to shareholder resolution with plan to boost access to repair services

In response to a shareholder resolution from As You Sow, Microsoft promise to explore how to facilitate better access to repair services for its devices

Microsoft has agreed to make its devices more easily repairable by the end of 2022, in response to a resolution filed by shareholder advocacy not-for-profit As You Sow.

In June this year, Microsoft shareholders filed a resolution with As You Sow requesting the company consider the environmental benefits of making devices more easily repairable by consumers and independent repair shops.

In the resolution, shareholders drew attention to worsening global levels of e-waste and argued that Microsoft "actively restricts consumer access to device repairability, undermining our sustainability commitments".

In response, Microsoft last week agreed to prepare a report into the environmental and social benefits of access to repair and ways to improve access to repair services, expand the availability of certain parts and repair instructions, and facilitate local repair options outside of authorised repair shops.

As You Sow confirmed last week that the resolution has been withdrawn on reaching this agreement.

"This is an encouraging step by Microsoft to respond to the upswell of federal and state activity in the right to repair movement," said Kelly McBee, waste program coordinator at As You Sow. "Excitingly, this agreement will begin to allow consumers to repair their Microsoft devices outside the limited network of authorized repair shops."

The resolution was part of the growing global campaign for a right-to-repair, the idea that consumers have a right to repair what they buy, which can often be denied by a lack of access to information or replacement parts. The agreement reached with Microsoft is As You Sow's first relating to the right to repair, but since the resolution was filed in June, the organisation has received similar resolutions from Apple and tractor manufacturer Deere & Co.

"I applaud the sincerity that Microsoft brought to the table in negotiating this agreement and hope additional manufacturers follow suit," said McBee. "Microsoft's action demonstrates that the company recognises that extending the lifetime of its devices through repair is essential to meeting its climate goals and that the company is serious about taking action to do so." 

