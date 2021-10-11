'Hiding in plain sight': Listed companies responsible for 40 per cent of all climate-warming emissions

Listed companies are responsible for 40 per cent of all climate-warming emissions, a new report from Generation Investment Management has revealed.

Published today, Insights 6: Listed Company Emissions finds that the environmental impact of listed companies is far greater than previously estimated, owing partly to previous research focusing only on direct Scope 1 emissions.

The sustainable investment management firm said the new research takes into account Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions to find that listed companies contribute to 40 per cent of all global climate-warming emissions, double previous estimates of 20 per cent.

"Listed companies are hiding in plain sight when it comes to the climate crisis," said Miguel Nogales, co-chief investment officer of Generation IM. "Far from being minor players, our analysis shows they are responsible for around 40 per cent of all climate-warming emissions. Of course, this also means that the influence and leverage of the investment community has been underestimated. As COP26 approaches, our research highlights the importance of capital allocation choices and meaningful portfolio engagement if we are to be successful in delivering a net zero world by 2050.

"Given their outsized resources and focus on developed markets, listed companies will need to deliver the lion's share of private sector emissions reductions in the next few years. If the world needs to get to net zero by 2050, the ambition for public companies overall should be 2040 at the latest - and they must focus on decarbonisation in the near term."

The new data finds total emissions are almost double the amount previously found by disclosure platform CDP and more than double the 11.2 gigatons of CO2e of Scope 1 emissions MSCI recently recorded.

Generation IM said their calculations take into account full value chain emissions, such as the emissions from producing oil and consuming fossil fuels in households, and the emissions from food production and land use that are often left out of Scope 1 estimates.

However, the company warned its estimates are still likely to be conservative, despite the additional data, as some emissions had to be excluded where they could not account for double counting the emissions or data was not available.

Echoing Nogales comments, Felix Preston, director of sustainability insights at Generation IM, said: "Our analysis suggests that the collective importance of over 10,000 listed companies globally has been underplayed. While investor action on climate change is rightly targeted on the highest emitting and systemically important companies, the rest of the publicly traded universe also has an important role to play. With the right incentives, these companies can attack emissions reduction from all angles and unleash untold potential for innovation and collaboration. Indeed, this could be an important weapon in driving change in incumbent heavy industries, which are some of the largest Scope 1 emitters. Many listed companies in this long tail are more nimble and far less wedded to high-carbon business models, and can play an important role in driving progress."

The news follows a report published by consultancy giant Accenture shich found that the majority of Europe's major listed companies are set to miss their climate targets. The study revealed that only five per cent of the companies assessed were on track to achieve their emissions reductions targets by their chosen date.