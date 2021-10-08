Schwartz to roll out recyclable sachets across full range of recipe mixes

Credit: McCormick & Company
The 100 per cent recyclable packaging is On-Pack Recycling Label certified, according to brand's parent company

Leading herbs, spices and seasonings brand Schwartz is set to roll out 100 per cent recyclable packaging across its entire range of recipe mix sachets in the UK, parent company McCormick & Company announced yesterday.

The new recyclable sachets have secured approval from the On-Pack Recycling Label, which means they can be recycled at home and at curbside paper bins, McCormick & Co said. The company first introduced the sachets as part of a small-scale trial in July of this year, but now plans to continue the roll-out across its entire recipe mix range.

The new recyclable sachets represent a 61 per cent reduction in plastic use compared to Schwartz's original packaging, which is expected to prevent 78 tonnes of plastic going to landfill each year and reduce the carbon footprint of Schwartz's recipe mixes by 30 per cent, according to McCormick.

The move is part of McCormick's sustainability strategy outlined in its 2017 Purpose-led Performance Report, which targets a 25 per cent reduction in the carbon footprint of packaging and for 100 per cent of plastic packaging to be recyclable, reusable or repurposed by 2025.

"Today's news is an important milestone in our ongoing sustainability transformation," said Anca Secara, McCormick's UK marketing director. "Our consumers, customers and partners expect us to deliver sustainable solutions and we are determined to improve further. It also underscores McCormick's continued commitment to purpose-led performance and to doing what's right for people, the communities where we live, work and source and the planet we share."

