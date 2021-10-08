Breakthrough trials of sustainable fertiliser deliver almost zero ammonia emissions

A new sustainable fertiliser could reduce ammonia emissions by up to 90 per cent, a trial carried out by independent agriculture and environment consultancy ADAS and Norwegian agricultural technology company N2 Applied has found.

The trial at Holly Green Farm in Buckinghamshire, UK, used a plasma treated fertiliser converted from cow slurry by N2 technology and measured its ammonia emissions and nitrogen efficiency when applied to winter wheat. N2 Applied announced this week that the trial showed that ammonia emissions were reduced by an average of 90 per cent over the course of a week when using the sustainable fertiliser, compared to untreated slurry.

N2 Applied has developed a technology, called N2 Unit, that it claims can reduce both ammonia and methane emissions and enrich livestock manure. It has now carried out trials of the N2 Unit across nine countries which have all revealed a near total removal of methane and ammonia emissions, in addition to improved grassland yields. The UK trial reportedly showed similarly encouraging results.

N2 Applied have calculated that one N2 Unit on a farm with 200 cows could reduce and remove a total of 183 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.

"These results herald a major step forwards towards net-zero dairy farming in the UK," said Carl Hansson, CEO of N2 Applied. "Such substantial ammonia reduction is a huge breakthrough for improved air quality, while eliminating methane is a big step forward in greenhouse gas suppression."

N2 Applied predict that if N2 units are rolled out across the UK dairy industry, they could achieve 17 to 21 per cent of the National Farmer's Union reduction target for greenhouse gas emissions, which aims for CO2 equivalent to be reduced by 11.5 million tonnes a year by 2035.

According to the company, the N2 Unit captures methane and ammonia in the slurry, creating a nitrogen-rich fertiliser, which has the potential to reduce the need for chemical fertiliser and therefore further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Making technology solutions practical and effective for farms of varying sizes is an important ingredient of making food production sustainable," Hansson said. "While the ability to cut methane emissions can have a large impact on net zero targets, ammonia harms air quality, and also acidifies soil and water. But by keeping as much ammonia as possible within slurry, we're able to turn it into nitrogen-rich fertiliser that also means fewer if any chemical fertilisers are needed, saving their carbon cost too."