Government launches £2m grant scheme to help make transport 'greener and safer'

Start-ups and universities are being invited to apply for government grants of up to £30,000 to fund innovations that aim to make road, rail and maritime transport "greener and safer", the Department for Transport announced today.

Transport Research and Innovation Grant (TRIG) scheme, which is set to open for its 11th round of funding, will see up to 53 projects aimed at building a better public transport system receive a share of £1.95m government funding, according to the DfT.

Past winners of funding through the scheme have included a portable electric vehicle (EV) charger and an EV battery cooling system, and this year, applicants are asked to submit projects around one of three themes: maritime decarbonisation; Covid recovery and transport system resilience; and future of freight. Applicants leading on future of freight projects could be awarded grants of up to £100,000 to fast track past the proof-of-concept stage straight to demonstrations, the government explained.

The DfT has also this year introduced an open call for up to 20 projects on any transport-related idea, doubling the total funding available to £1.95 million.

"Backing innovation is a priority for us, and I'm delighted to be supporting Britain's budding entrepreneurs, as they help us to ensure people can travel at ease and to solve the complex task of decarbonising our transport system," said Transport Minister Trudy Harrison. "This is vital as we look ahead to a greener and safer transport future that will create jobs right across the UK."

To date the TRIG has awarded over £6m in grants to more than 200 projects since its inception in 2014. It aims to fund projects at their early stage, funding small businesses up front and offering commercial support to bolster exploitation opportunities.

Previous funding has supported two air purifying devices that trap or attack virus droplets to prevent their spread on public transport, a battery cooling system that allows EV batteries to rapid charge without overheating and a portable EV charger for drivers in remote locations.

Nicola Yates, CEO of the Connected Places Catapult, also the latest round of the grant scheme being launched today. "The UK's innovation ecosystem has a strong track record in developing solutions to complex problems," she said. "The TRIG 2021 call is focused on finding the next wave of state-of-the-art transport solutions, enabling the sector to achieve net zero and become more resilient to disruption."