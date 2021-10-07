'Inexcusable': IEA calls for global action to plug methane leakage in fossil fuel sector

Governments and energy companies should look beyond carbon dioxide and ensure their climate plans include drastic action to reduce the methane emissions from fossil fuel operations, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned today.

The IEA stressed that slashing methane emissions was the "most impactful way" to limit near-term climate change, noting the potent greenhouse gas is responsible for 30 per cent of the rise in global temperatures to date.

Methane, which is largely released from abandoned coal mines, oil and gas operations, and farming, has a far greater global warming potential than CO2.

Campaigners have long pointed out tackling methane would be a rapid and effective means to to slash near-term emissions over the coming decade, particularly given the technical solutions to fix methane leaks at mines, oil and gas production sites and along distribution pipelines are proven, available and cost-effective. They have also noted that methane persists for a shorter time in the atmosphere than CO2, meaning that action taken now to slash emissions will have a more immediate effect on temperature rise.

In a report today, the IEA estimates roughly 70 per cent of methane emissions at fossil fuel operations are technically feasible to prevent, and around 45 per cent could be avoided at no net cost. That is because the value of captured methane gas - a key component of natural gas - is higher than the cost of the abatement measure, it explained.

Overall, the influential organisation calculates that fossil fuel operations emitted close to 120 million tonnes of methane in 2020 - nearly one-third of all methane produced by human activity - with most of these emissions due to leaks that operators have failed to plug.

Dr Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, said it was "inexcusable" that "massive amounts" of methane are seeping into the air from fossil fuel operations at a time when action to reduce emissions was critical.

"These emissions are avoidable, the solutions are proven and even profitable in many cases," he said. "And the benefits in terms of avoided near-term warming are huge. I welcome the renewed impetus behind this issue with the Global Methane Pledge, announced by the European Union and the United States, and urge all countries and companies to step up their actions."

Last month the US and EU announced plans to launch a Global Methane Pledge at the upcoming COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, a move which has already been endorsed by several nations around the world, including the UK. Its stated aim is to collectively slash methane emissions across all sectors by 30 per cent between 2020 and 2030.

The IEA's report today sets out a potential roadmap it claims would slash methane leakage from fossil fuel operations worldwide by 75 per cent by 2030, which it said would go a long way to achieving the aims of the Global Methane Pledge, and potentially reduce human-caused emissions by 25 per cent.

Cutting methane emissions to such an extent over the coming decade is crucial to helping put the global economy on a net zero pathway, according to the IEA.

The report offer guidance on methane reduction for governments, regulators and the energy industry, setting out a range of measures that stakeholders can work together to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas, including policy and regulatory actions, voluntary industry initiatives, and improvements in emissions measurement and reporting.

Around a third of the 75 per cent decline in methane emissions between now and 2030 could be generated by an overall reduction in fossil fuel consumption, but the largest share of reduction would need to come from the introduction of measures and technologies that slash emissions at fields, pipelines and mines, it states.

As such, it argues achieving rapid reductions in methane emissions requires governments, companies and other stakeholders to lub together. Governments should turn to policy tools such as leak detection and repair requirements, technology standards and bans on non-emergency flaring and venting, while also establishing dedicated national methane reduction targets.

Companies, meanwhile, have a responsibility to develop best practices when it comes to methane reduction, enhance transparency over their methane emissions, and embrace cutting-edge monitoring technologies, the IEA said.

Leading fossil fuel firms have taken some steps in recent years to tackle methane in their operations, with the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative claiming late last year that they had collectively cut methane emissions 22 per cent since 2017, in part thanks to investments in efforts to detect and fix leaks.

However, analysis published last January by the IEA warned the fossil fuel sector still faced a significant methane leakage problem that threatens to undermine global climate goals, warning that a 10 per cent drop in methane levels witnessed in 2020 was due to oil and gas firms reducing their output in response to the pandemic, and not because the issue had been adequately addressed.

The IEA today said the oil and gas sector had a "critical role to play" as a complement to government action on methane. "These companies can quickly address emissions across their own operations and help spread best practices across the industry by extending their efforts to ventures where they are non-operating partners," it said. "This would accelerate many of the abatement actions targeted by governments and could deliver a further reduction in global emissions of almost 10 per cent."