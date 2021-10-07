Financial firms collectively responsible for over $70tr investments have signed up to GFANZ groups

Green groups have warned the UN-backed Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) led by Mark Carney risks providing 'greenwash' cover for banks, investors and insurers to continue backing new fossil fuel development unless corporate membership rules are significantly strengthened.

In an open letter today, more than 90 organisations including Greenpeace, 350.org and the Sierra Club, have demanded that GFANZ - an umbrella of various net zero alliances covering different areas of the financial sector - ensures its members immediately cease support for new fossil fuel extraction projects, in addition to halving their financed emissions by the end of the decade.

The letter points to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) landmark report earlier this year, which concluded that no new coal, gas and oil extraction projects should be developed if the world is to stand a chance of achieving net zero emissions, in line with limiting temperature rise to 1.5C.

As such, the green groups argue that financial firms pledging to align their businesses and portfolios with net zero means they should not be investing or offering financial support for new fossil fuel projects, yet it claims a raft of firms signed up to GFANZ groups are continuing to do so.

Groups under the GFANZ umbrella, which are targeted at ramping up corporate backing for net zero across the global financial sector ahead of COP26, include the Net Zero Banking Alliance, Net Zero Insurance Alliance, Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance, and the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

The coalition, which is chaired by Carney, brings together 160 firms collectively responsible for $70tr of assets under management, including major names such as JP Morgan, HSBC, Citi and Bank of America.

GFANZ has said it aims to "broaden, deepen and raise ambition in the financial sector, allowing firms to demonstrate their collective commitments to supporting companies and countries to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement" and to also "catalyse strategic and technical coordination on steps firms need to take to align with a net zero future".

However, today's letter from green groups - which comes alongside full page adverts to promote the campaign in both the Financial Times and the Toronto Star - warns that some GFANZ signatories "have agreed to finance new fossil fuel infrastructure since joining".

As such, it argues "too many signatory banks and other financial institutions are using GFANZ and 'net zero' promises as greenwash" and are therefore making "empty promises without meaningful actions or clear accountability".

While applauding his role in "establishing frameworks to help green the financial system", it calls on Carney - the former governor of the Bank of England and now the UN's special envoy for climate action and finance - to significantly strengthen membership rules underpinning the GFANZ.

"A global consensus - driven by the IEA and cited by the UN Secretary-General - is solidifying: to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, no more coal, oil, or gas expansion are permitted," the letter states. "GFANZ members must also present clear fossil fuel reduction targets, and ensure the free, prior and informed consent of indigenous communities in all financing activities."

Other signatories to the letter - which also calls for financial firms to immediately phase out backing for thermal coal companies, and set out plans to phase out backing for oil and gas expansion -include Positive Money, Stand.earth, Sum of Us, Rainforest Action Network, and Indigenous Climate Action.

"We urge you to do all you can to raise the bar on climate action from the finance sector that leads to a reduction in financed emissions at the pace that the science demands," it states. "Anything short of it will be seen as a failure in your duties."

BusinessGreen has reached out to the GFANZ for comment.