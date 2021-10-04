The Border to Coast Pensions Partnership has set out its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its investments by 2050 or sooner.

The Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) pool last week launched a framework setting out how it will reach the 2050 goal, including setting interim targets for 2030.

It also plans to prioritise engaging with policymakers, regulators and companies "to work to achieve real economy emissions reductions" within the sectors and companies it invests in, and create and evolve investment propositions aligned with its goals while facilitating increased investment in climate transition solutions, it said.

The pool said it would also work with the industry to improve carbon data disclosure and transparency in fixed income and private markets, and implement a revised stewardship and engagement strategy "with a clear escalation and voting policy" that is consistent with its 2050 net zero target.

"Climate change is an existential threat to societies across the world - doing nothing is not an option," said the pension firm's chairman Chris Hitchen. "Representing asset owners with over £55bn of assets, we have a key role in not just managing the impact of climate change on our portfolios, but also in supporting the investment needed to transition to a low carbon future."

The announcement forms part of Border to Coast's first climate change policy which sets out its approach to achieving its commitment to managing the risks and opportunities associated with climate change.

Once it formally adopts the policy, the pool said it would exclude ‘pure' coal and tar sand companies from its investments, vote against company chairs in high emitting sectors where the climate change policy does not meet its minimum standards, and support climate-related resolutions at company meetings which reflect its climate change policy.

It also plans to engage with companies in relation to business sustainability and disclosure of climate risk in line with the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure recommendations, and encourage companies to publish targets and report on steps taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Border to Coast said it also intends to become a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative later this year.

Chief executive Rachel Elwell added: "Given the scale of the issue, collective action is required. Together with our partner funds, we will work with like-minded investors to drive positive change in the companies we invest in, engage with policymakers and regulators to highlight where systemic solutions are required, and seek to understand how developed economies can support developing and emerging markets in this essential journey."

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.