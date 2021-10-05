Lendlease builds partnership with Stora Enso to develop sustainable construction materials

International real estate group Lendlease has launched a partnership with a leading supplier of sustainable wood for construction, Stora Enso, in a bid to slash the embedded carbon from its buildings.

Announced late last week at an event in Milan, where the two companies plan to establish a new studio, the partnership will see the two companies accelerate the use of environmentally friendly construction products through collaborative research and the development of sustainable timber products.

A new studio will be built in Milan, where Lendlease has $7.9bn in urbanisation projects underway, to develop the sustainable timber products and facilitate their rollout across the company's European development projects, wihch are together worth $52bn.

The studio, dubbed Podium MX, will be based at the company's Milan Innovation District, which is being developed into a site for building technology projects and is to be powered by renewable energy sources.

"This global partnership between Lendlease and Stora Enso represents a natural evolution of a relationship stretching back more than a decade between our two companies," said Tony Lombardo, global CEO and managing director of Lendlease.

"Stora Enso is an undisputed world leader in the development of products that have a lighter environmental footprint. This is particularly relevant for Lendlease given we've set ourselves the challenge of achieving the most aggressive emissions reduction targets for the real estate sector globally - net zero carbon emissions by 2025 and absolute zero by 2040."

The partnership follows 10 years of collaboration between the two companies on eight sustainable timber buildings, of which the 25 King office in Brisbane, Australia has been shown to reduce carbon emissions by 74 per cent or 5,000 tonnes.

Sustainable timber contains less carbon than traditional building materials such as steel and cement, according to Lendlease, and can play a key role in reducing the construction industry's environmental footprint.

Commenting on the partnership, Lars Völkel, executive vice president of Stora Enso Wood Products division, said: "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Lendlease, a true frontrunner in sustainable building solutions. Together we will lead the transition towards more circular, innovative and digitalized solutions to help speed up the construction industry's transformation."