Reports: BEIS eyeing shift in green policy costs from electricity to gas bills

Reports suggest a major change in energy bills could be on its way

The government is reportedly poised to shift environmental and social levies from electricity bills onto household gas bills, a policy move which has long been sought by climate advocates as critical to accelerating electrification of the economy and phasing-out fossil fuel heating.

The costs of environmental and social levies, such as renewables subsidies and warm homes discounts for vulnerable householders, are currently paid for through electricity bills rather than general taxation, but as the power grid has decarbonised, the case for a change in policy has grown.

Climate campaigners and think tanks have long argued that these green surcharges should be shifted away from power bills and instead onto household gas bills, given the urgent need to decarbonise the UK's heating, which is overwhelmingly supplied met by fossil fuel gas.

And now, with surging energy prices expected to hit householders in the UK this autumn and winter, the government is reportedly considering tilting the balance of costs away from electricity towards gas to help nudge customers to install electric heat pumps and buy electric vehicles to support the country's net zero agenda, the Financial Times reported this morning.

The change in policy would be gradually brought in over a decade, with the government currently expected to ban the sale of new gas boilers in homes by 2035, according to the newspaper.

The government previously announced its intention in last year's Energy White Paper to launch call for evidence on energy consumer funding, fairness and affordability, and it is expected that this will include proposals for the shift in green surcharges onto gas bills.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said no decisions had yet been taken on the government's approach to gas and electricity bill charging, but that it recognised the potential of apportioning costs to incentivise or disincentivise behaviour change.

"We want to encourage people to take up technologies such as heat pumps and electric vehicles," BEIS said in a statement. "Affordability for consumers and taxpayers will be at the heart of our approach, as will ensuring protections remain in place for the most vulnerable."

Nevertheless, reports of the government exploring changes to reduce the household costs of electricity, which is being met by increasing levels of low carbon energy, and apportion more of the costs of green surcharges onto fossil fuel heating was widely welcomed by climate policy experts.

Tim Lord, senior fellow for net zero at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, argued that continuing to levy green policy costs onto electricity - the UK's lowest carbon form of energy - "doesn't make sense if we want to incentivise low carbon heating".

Key to making it work is the wider package - need effective comms to explain the rationale and support for low income households to ensure they can benefit — Tim Lord (@timbolord) September 29, 2021

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, welcomed the potential move as "big news", as he stressed the importance of considering the net zero impact as well as the distributional consequences of moving the green tax burden onto gas bills.