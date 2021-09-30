Alok Sharma makes COP26 plea to businesses: 'Use your power, use your voice'

COP26 President Alok Sharma has issued an urgent appeal for companies to establish ambitious climate targets and leverage their influence within their sectors and supply chains to drive faster rates of decarbonisation.

In a keynote address at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival this morning, the former Business Secretary stressed that companies have a mobilising role to play in the effort to cap global temperature rise at 1.5C degrees, the target set out by the Paris Agreement.

"There is no doubt that the future of the global economy is green," Sharma said. "But to keep the 1.5C limit alive, we must accelerate the change. That is what we aim to do at COP26 - and we need businesses behind us."

His comments come as over 600 companies from around the world - including Netflix, Unilever and Allianz - today issued a slew of demands to world leaders for more ambitious national climate goals, and end to support for fossil fuels, and an increase in international climate finance for nations vulnerable to the worsening impacts of global warming. The demand has been spearheaded by the We Mean Business Coalition, which described the intervention as "the biggest and most ambitious call for policy action from business that we've seen".

In his video address today, Sharma said that ambitious climate ambition and action from companies would pile pressure on politicians around the world to establish policy frameworks that could ultimately catalyse the broader decarbonisation of the global economy.

"To take the ambitious steps we need on climate, governments need to know change will be supported, not resisted, by the private sector," he said. "So please, in the final few weeks ahead of COP26 use your power, use your voice, and together let's accelerate the transition to a green economy and keep 1.5C within reach."

Noting that just two months remain before vital climate talks kick off in Glasgow, Sharma urged all companies to sign up to the Race to Zero campaign, the UN initiative that brings together companies, cities, and organisations that have established science-based emissions reduction targets.

Sharma stressed that individual climate commitments from firms would help push sustainable business practices into the mainstream across different sectors and consign high carbon activities to history.

"When a critical mass of companies have joined [the initiative] from each sector, default ways of working will change, sweeping the entire global economy towards net zero," he said. "Those stuck in the past will be left behind, struggling to catch up, when the world goes green around them."

Sharma also argued that companies that had already enshrined climate targets should use their platform to push their peers and suppliers to follow suit. "Encourage your suppliers to commit to net zero, work with them to help them reduce their emissions and commit to removing deforestation from your supply chains," he said. "Use your purchasing power to help shift the global economy."

