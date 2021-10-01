Tevva plots first electric truck factory in London

Electric truck developer Tevva has announced plans for its first manufacturing plant in London, where it hopes to produce around 3,000 vehicles a year by 2023.

Situated in the London Thames Freeport area, the new manufacturing plant - roughly the size of an Olympic running track, according to the firm - is expected to create 1,000 mechanical, software, engineering and manufacturing jobs over the next two years.

The factory will produce Tevva's 7.5-tonne electic range-extender trucks, which have been designed to boast a range of up to 160 miles in pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) mode, or up to 310 miles using its range extender technology (REX), a fuel-based power unit that extends the range of a battery, and has been developed to use hydrogen fuel cells.

"Technology is transforming the commercial vehicle sector at pace, making it safer, greener, and entirely more efficient," said Asher Bennett, founder and CEO of Tevva. "But meaningful change is a gradual process, it must happen one step at a time, even if those changes are needed in fast succession. The Tevva Truck provides a natural transition into electrification for fleet managers, providing total peace of mind and a compelling total cost of ownership proposition, with no compromise on range and reliability and minimised compromise on payload."

Tevva said that the REX technology will be available from 2023 and it is developing further improvements, such as technology that can fully charge the truck in one hour.

The announcement follows growing investment in the company over the past year. In February, Tevva attracted nearly $12.5m investment to support mass production of its electric range extender trucks, which it expects to begin manufacturing from the third quarter of 2022. The company also plans in future to produce a range of larger BEV or REX trucks at up to 19.5 tonnes for the UK, Europe and Middle East.