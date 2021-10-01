Businesses must commit to net zero to bid for major government contracts

All businesses must have committed to achieving net zero by 2050 at the latest to bid for government contracts

Businesses bidding for major government contracts will now be required to set net zero targets, according to new measures that came into effect yesterday.

The government has this week formally introduced measures that require companies to have committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest and reporting on their Scope 3 supply chain emissions before they are able to bid for government contracts worth £5m a year or more.

"These new rules show our bold and ambitious agenda to achieve Net Zero by 2050, protecting ourselves and future generations," said Steve Barclay, minister for the cabinet office.

"Government spends £290bn a year on procurement and it's right that we use this spending power to green the economy.

"Working arm-in-arm with business, we are taking giant strides to ensure this country is building back greener and tackling climate change."

In addition to ensuring businesses commit to net zero, the new measures require that firms to publicly report on some of their Scope 3 emissions, which are generated externally from their own operations through supply chains and customers, including emissions from business travel, employee commuting, transportation, distribution, and waste. Reporting of Scope 3 emissions has not previously been mandatory under the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting regulations published in 2018, which requires only direct and indirect operational emissions, known as Scope 1 and 2, to be disclosed.

The new rules were welcomed by Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, who also serves as the UK's Net Zero Business Champion and is tasked with supporting the business community in establishing pathways to net zero.

"The message to businesses is clear - engaging on net zero is no longer an option but a necessity from today, with businesses large and small now needing firm climate plans and commitments in place to supply major government contracts," he said.

"As we prepare to host the UN COP26 Summit this is exactly the type of leadership and collaboration required from government and business to show the world that we are serious about investing in a greener, more prosperous future."

Businesses have been waiting for the government to outline its economy-wide Net Zero Strategy, which is expected to be released in the run up to the COP26 Climate Summit next month.

Hundreds of businesses joined forces this week to sign a letter calling on G20 countries to strengthen their climate goals ahead of COP26, while earlier in the week investors holding $29.3tr of assets targeted 1,600 companies across the globe to demand they set science-based climate targets. At the same time, a report published in September called on the UK government to implement industry wide decarbonisation strategies after finding that only five of the UK's major industries are decreasing their emissions, while seven are increasing their emissions year on year.

Tom Thackray, director of decarbonisation at the Confederation of British Industry, said the new government procurement rules would help encourage more firms to develop ambitious net zero strategies. "The scale and breadth of spend makes public sector procurement an essential tool in driving net zero progress across all sectors and regions of the country," he said. "This new policy will provide a sharp focal point for public-private partnerships.

"Responding to their customers and investors, businesses are eager to accelerate progress towards net zero as part of a broader sustainability agenda. Working with the public sector they can demonstrate their excellence and underline the world-leading progress many industries have already made."