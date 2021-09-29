Keir Starmer touts net zero transition as 'full of promise for Britain'

Sir Keir Starmer has demanded urgent action against the "existential threat" of climate change during his Labour Party conference speech in Brighton, as he sought to position the UK's burgeoning green economy at the centre of his economic vision for the country in the wake of the pandemic.

The Labour leader reiterated his Party's commitment to a 'Green New Deal' aimed at boosting growth and jobs across the country, and touted the huge potential of green aviation technologies such as hydrogen, and the success of the domestic wind energy sector.

He warned that the climate crisis threatened to turn terrain into desert land, that conflicts would break out around the world over scarce resources such as water, and that "millions will be displaced by flooding, forest fires, and violent storms" - but that transitioning to a green economy offered a solution.

"Time is short, and we have a duty to act," He said. "But that obligation shouldn't daunt us, it should embolden us. Shifting the economy onto a sustainable path is full of promise for Britain."

Labour's conference in Brighton this week has been marred by in-fighting over leadership election rules and growing concern over the Party's failure to grasp the ascendency amid numerous government controversies surrounding the pandemic and the current fuel crisis.

But in a speech lasting around 90 minutes that was frequently interrupted by heckles from the audience, Starmer sought to celebrate past successes of Labour in government, and promised to support long-term investment in businesses, research and innovation to help steer the UK economy through the choppy waters of climate change, Covid and Brexit.

As he called on Boris Johnson to "either get a grip, or get out of the way", he promised that a Labour government would invest at least three per cent of the UK's GDP on innovation and science, while encouraging company directors to take a long-term view of their business.

And, describing the climate crisis as "an existential threat", the Labour leader reiterated a number of policy pledges announced earlier this week by his Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves. These included promises to spend £28bn a year on climate action, scrap business rates, and invest up to £3bn in decarbonising Britain's steel industry.

In addition, Starmer today reiterated Labour's ambition to cut the "substantial majority" of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions within the current decade, as he also announced several fresh pledges on homes, Whitehall decision making and air pollution.

He said Labour would introduce a new Clean Air Act, ensure every decision taken in government passes a "net zero test", and to help deliver green upgrades to every home in the UK that needs them by 2030 in order to help drive the country towards its net zero goals and tackle fuel poverty.

Following the speech, a Labour Party spokesperson confirmed to Inside Housing that Labour's plan would see it spend £60bn over a decade to retrofit 19 million homes to a minimum EPC standard of C.

"If we're serious about climate change, we need to upgrade our homes," he said. "We have the least energy efficiency housing in Europe, so it will be Labour's national mission over the next decade to fit out every home that needs it to make sure that it is warm, well insulated and costs less to heat - and we'll create thousands of jobs in the process."

The pledge comes amid palpable frustration among businesses and campaign groups alike over the glaring lack of strategy for decarbonising UK homes, although hopes are high that the government's long-delayed Heat and Buildings Strategy may finally emerge in the coming weeks before COP26.

Starmer also lambasted the government's failure to properly support such clean technology innovations in the UK. "Public funding was an important component of so many inventions - the personal computer, the internet, the iPhone," he said. "If only we funding science seriously, we could make a historic contribution in the battle against climate change. Action is needed now, not in the future."

"We have it within our grasp to be the change we need in the world after a decade of Tory government - and we need that change," Starmer told the conference earlier, as he labelled the government's 'levelling-up' agenda as "just a slogan".

Responding to Starmer's speech today, Shaun Spiers - executive director at the Green Alliance think tank - said the Labour Party was "developing an increasingly ambitious agenda on the climate crisis".

"Keir Starmer today articulated what we all know to be true: that the route to a prosperous, secure Britain is through investing in the green economy," he said. "As we head into a difficult winter period with energy bills rising, we hope that today's commitment to insulate Britain's homes will be heard in the Treasury ahead of key decisions in the Spending Review."