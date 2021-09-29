Jones Food Company to open 'world's largest' vertical farm in Gloucestershire

clock • 2 min read
Vertical farming uses 95% less water than traditional methods, the firm claims | Credit: Jones Food Company
Image:

Vertical farming uses 95% less water than traditional methods, the firm claims | Credit: Jones Food Company

148,000sq ft facility to open next year with goal to supply 1,000 tonnes of herbs, leafy greens, cut flowers, fruit and veg each year to UK supermarkets

Construction has started on a multi-million pound vertical farm in Gloucestershire, which the developer Jones Food Company claims will be the world's largest when it opens early next year.

The facility in Lydney near Bristol is set to boast 148,000sq ft of growing space capable of supplying at least 1,000 tonnes herbs, leafy greens, cut flowers, fruit and veg each year to UK supermarkets, the vertical farming specialist said today.

It will be the firm's second such facility, having previously developed its first vertical farm in Scunthorpe, which it claims is the largest in Europe, equivalent to the size of around 26 tennis courts. There, the firm grows herbs and leafy greens indoors using specialised hydroponic lighting powered by renewable energy, and the facility uses 95 per cent less water than traditional farms.

The Jones Food Company said the new facility in Gloucestershire, which is set to be an equivalent size to around 70 tennis courts, would further broaden its produce range and enable it to supply thousands more retailers each year.

James Lloyd-Jones, founder of Jones Food Company, said the company aimed to supply 70 per cent of the UK's fresh produce within the next decade.

"Our food supply chain is under significant stress, with empty supermarket shelves and shortages of foods increasingly common place, vertical farming is undoubtedly a vital part of the UK's and the world's farming future," he added. 

The company's vertical farming technology allows it to grow produce without any pesticides in 17 stacked layers, which reduces land use, air and road miles compared to typical food production supply chains, according to Lloyd-Jones. "But vertical farming doesn't just make environmental sense, it makes economic sense too," he explained. "Scale is vital in order to create a cost base that allows us to deliver delicious, healthy herbs, salad leaves, cut flowers, fruit and veg at a price the average shopper also really likes. This second facility further cements our ability to do this."

The company harbours expansion plans, with Lloyd-Jones noting Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Yorkshire, Argyll, and Fermanagh as potential UK locations for further vertical farms.

Jones Food Company is not the only firm looking to expand the vertical farming market in the UK. Vertical Future, which operates several facilities around the UK, has been signing deals for the use of its technology across several countries around the world, in addition to inking supply deals for its leafy greens and herbs with several UK food manufacturers.

Lloyd-Jones described vertical farming as a growing "global movement", and that the announcement of the new farm in Gloucestershire today "makes us a really significiant player in this country".

"Building the world's biggest vertical farm puts the UK at the vanguard of this global movement - we're leading the world's vertical farming revolution," he said.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

CBRE builds out net zero pledge to cover every property it manages

Airbnb urges Glasgow locals to play host as city faces COP26 accommodation crunch

Most read
01

Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

• 2 min read
02

Tesco takes aim at supply chain and product emissions with strengthened net zero target

• 5 min read
03

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: And the winner is...

• 9 min read
04

Ineos unveils £1bn plan to convert Grangemouth refinery to hydrogen

• 5 min read
05

'Renewable energy that acts like baseload power': Plans unveiled for major Morocco-UK clean power link

• 2 min read

More on Supply chain

The new tool will be showcased at the upcoming Ad Net Zero Summit in Glasgow | Credit: AdGreen
Marketing

AdGreen unveils 'carbon calculator' to help advertising firms slash CO2

The new tool aims to measure the emissions generated from producing adverts in a bid to help the industry achieve net zero by 2030

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read
Birdseye mock-up of the new facility, near Blyth in Northumberland | Credit: JDR
Wind

Northumberland offshore wind cable factory secures £130m funding boost

Government argues funding will 'fire up boom in offshore wind manufacturing' while creating and safeguarding 440 jobs in North East England

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Wind turbine inspection robots and other such systems are set to play a key role in the future of offshore wind | Credit: ORE Catapult
Wind

Report: Global renewable energy robotics market to be worth £1.3bn by 2030

ORE Catapult forecasts significant growth in market for robotics and autonomous systems to operate and maintain onshore and offshore renewable energy

Bea Tridimas
clock • 3 min read