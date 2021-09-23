Amazon to funnel €20m into nature-based climate projects across Europe

Amazon has announced plans to funnel €20m towards nature-based projects to support tree planting, biodiversity restoration and urban green projects across Europe, starting with a major urban reforestation programme in Italy.

The funding, which comes from the online retail behemoth's wider $100m (€85m) Right Now Climate Fund, is set to support a raft of projects across the continent.

The firm has set aside €2m for a reforestation programme that aims to plant 22 million trees across 14 metropolitan areas in Italy, by supporting strategic planning and initial tree planting efforts managed by the 'Parco Italia' scheme.

Amazon said the initiative, which is being spearheaded by a coalition of academics and non-profits, was the first national project of its scale in Europe, and would help to boost reilience to climate change by increasing urban biodiversity and creating natural urban cooling from hot temperatures.

The project aims to plant three million trees in Milan, where Amazon has 1,400 employees across its various logistics sites and corporate offices.

However, it remains unclear as to whether the carbon captured by trees planted through the reforestation project would be counted as offsets towards Amazon's 2040 net zero emissions goal. The company declined to respond to a query from BusinessGreen on the topic.

Roberto Cingolani, Italy's minister of ecological transition said that urban reforestation was a key component of the country's climate agenda.

"Today, it is important to see that a company like Amazon has decided to join forces with Italian universities and NGOs to launch such an important project for our country," he said. "It means that we are all going in the same direction, working together to fight climate change with a common commitment to ecological transition."

Amazon said its Right Now Climate Fund, which was launched in 2019 and funds projects that restore and conserve forests, wetlands, and grasslands around the world, had also supported an urban greening programme in Germany, a forest conservation and restoration project in the Appalachian mountains in the US, and a ‘Agroforestry and Restoration Accelerator' in the Brazilian Amazon.

Amazon's director of sustainability in Europe Zak Watts said the investment in Italian trees complemented the company's broader sustainability programme.

"As co-founders of The Climate Pledge - a commitment to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early - we're excited to launch this commitment to funding in Europe," he said. "Our goal with nature-based investments like the Parco Italia programme is to create positive environmental and social impact, closer to our customers and communities in Europe. In the fight to combat climate change and preserve biodiversity, we will need both large-scale and local action - and we're committing to investing in both."