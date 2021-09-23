Most firms in G20 countries failing to set science-based climate targets, research finds

Growing numbers of companies in G20 countries are setting climate targets, but just a fraction of these goals are aligned with climate science that would put the world on a 1.5C warming pathway, according to fresh research today by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

SBTi, the UN-backed certification framework for businesses set emissions reduction, said just 20 per cent of companies in G20 countries have set science-based climate targets in line with the 1.5C goal set out in the Paris Agreement.

Over 4,000 companies have disclosed climate targets to the SBTi's chief partner CDP, of which just 20 per cent are science-based, it said. It found companies in the G7 have made more science-based commitments than in the G13, with a quarter of targets in the G7 being science-based, compared to just six per cent in the G13.

The UK come out on top with 41 per cent of corporate climate targets aligned with science, while 33 per cent of firms in France have have disclosed science-based climate targets to CDP, it said. At the other end of the scale, some countries with among the highest levels of greenhouse gas emissions - such as Indonesia, Russia and Saudi Arabia - do not have any firms with climate goals approved by the SBTi, the research found.

Lila Karbassi, chair of SBTi's board and chief of programmes at UN Global Compact, said urgent climate action "must now be a top priority for those in power", as she urged world leaders to use upcoming summits to highlight the importance of science-aligned climate targets.

"Last month's IPCC report was ‘code red' for humanity," she said. "Science-based targets are proven to cut corporate emissions at the pace and scale required - they are a vital part of the puzzle for governments and companies worldwide. Ahead of the G20 Summit and COP26, our world leaders must put their full support behind science-based targets as an effective way to slash emissions."

Last month, the world's leading climate scientists on the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that global warming was likely to rise above the 1.5C target by 2040, meaning that global emissions must be halved in the next decade to achieve net zero by 2050.

It follows a previous report by the SBTi in June, which analysed the emission reduction targets of G7 companies and produced a temperature rating per index, showing the level of global warming that would be reached if companies in the index met their targets. Today's updated research includes G7 index temperature ratings alongside key insights into emission target setting in G13 countries, finding that G7 indexes with a higher share of emissions covered by SBTs result in lower overall temperature ratings.

Elsewhere, the report highlights an increase in the uptake of SBTs since the G20 summit in June, with heavy emitters, including American Express, Heidelberg Cement, and China's Yutong Bus committing to set 1.5C-aligned goals. However, leading G7 Index temperature scores have not changed, owing to few heavy emitting companies advancing emissions reductions and no G7 index is aligned with 1.5°C, SBTi said.

Commenting on the results, Alberto Carrillo Pineda, managing director and co-founder of the SBTi, said: "Our G7 world leaders must introduce ambitious national commitments, and other measures, that incentivise companies to set robust decarbonisation targets while encouraging 'G13' nations to follow suit. These milestone G20 and COP26 events are vital opportunities for all companies and governments to adequately respond to climate science and drive real corporate climate action around the world."