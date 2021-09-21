Natural look: Leading cosmetics companies promise to co-develop environmental impact scoring system

Five leading cosmetics companies have partnered to develop an industry-wide environmental impact assessment and scoring system for cosmetics products to help meet a growing demand from consumers for greater transparency regarding the environmental impact of beauty products.

L'Oréal, Unilever, Natura & Co, Henkel, and LVMH are aiming to co-design a system that assesses the entire life cycle of a product to allow consumers to compare the environmental impact of a products from across different brands.

The founding companies will establish a consortium - which will be open for all cosmetic companies to join - that will work to design the new scoring system. The group will work with sustainability consultancy Quantis to develop a common methodology for measuring the environmental impact of a product throughout its entire life cycle, a database of environmental impacts of ingredients and raw materials used in formulas and packaging, a tool for every brand to use to calculate the impact of their products without expert help, and a scoring system that is easily used by consumers to compare products.

"It is possible for the cosmetics sector, as has happened in other sectors, to build a scientific environmental impact assessment of their products, based on a full life cycle assessment," said Philippe Osset, expert in the application of life cycle assessment to eco-design, consultant providing expertise for the European Commission and AFNOR, the French Standardization Association. "It requires a cross-industry pooling of knowledge and expertise, particularly concerning the environmental impact data; this is exactly what the consortium founding members are embarking on."

To initiate the process, the convening companies will pool knowledge from their existing environmental impact assessment methodologies and labelling systems. For example, Henkel has integrated sustainability criteria in its innovation development and has a six-stage process for assessing the responsibility of its suppliers, while L'Oréal has launched an Environmental and Social Impact Labelling system that scores its products from A-E based on 14 planetary impact factors.

The consortium said it will also work with scientists, academics and NGOs and the resulting system will be independently verified, while the work will be published voluntarily by consortium participants and other interested parties.